Kf Seetoh: If you’re planning your life around going to JB for lifestyle & food, where’s your loyalty to struggling Singaporeans?

SINGAPORE: As he greeted the country a happy 61st birthday in a recent Facebook post, Singapore’s very own food guru weighed in on foreign and migrant workers, as well as going to Johor Bahru in light of the upcoming RTS Link opening.

For the issue of moving one’s business to Johor Bahru when travel becomes easier when the JB-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link opens early next year, the food guru sounded a warning note, saying it’s not as simple as it looks.

“Be careful, if you’ve never (done) business in a foreign land,” wrote Mr Seetoh, who’s had a significant amount of experience in the matter. “It’s full of mines, it’s not easy,” he warned.

While “everyone’s talking about the Singapore doom over a train ride,” the truth of the matter, he added, is that when the RTS Link begins to operate, it does not mean that Singaporeans will get door-to-door service to where they want to go, and actually getting to one’s favourite dim sum spot will still take effort.

Moreover, he added, “If you are planning your life around going JB for lifestyling and food, where’s your loyalty to fellow Singaporeans struggling to prop up the country? If you don’t stay and help them cos you’ll fly off whenever there’s a wind, then… who’s gonna look out for you when you get into trouble that affects your job, home and family. Johoreans?”

He pointed out that food in Singapore isn’t much more expensive than Johor Bahru prices, which seem to be increasing each season.

“National Day is about our pioneers and forebears who built this platform called Singapore. It’s not about the political parties that govern the place. When you fly your flag, you honour them. It’s not politics, it’s Singapore,” he added.

Earlier in his post, Mr Seetoh said that foreign workers in Singapore are necessary. However, he qualified that what is important is the kind of migrants who come to the country for work.

“It’s not a matter of whether we need, but what type, for this fragile ‘punch above its weight’ little nation. Think, where did you think your Moyang or great-grand Ah Kong came from? The difference is, they came to create a nation with their bare hands, bore indignation from the occupying war forces and the partying colonial overlords. They could have run off, and some that could, did, but many stayed and held on, and passed this successful baton to you today. Remember that,” wrote the Makansutra founder.

He underlined that what Singapore needs are foreign workers who are willing to assimilate and take care of the country as well as be respectful and mindful.

Mr Seetoh wrote that at the very least, foreign workers should speak some English so that Malay, Nonya, Eurasian, and Indian people are able to serve and work with them, or patronise the establishments where they work.

Those who refuse to assimilate or even try to understand Singapore’s cultural norms such as multiculturalism, or disobey the rules that contribute to the country’s success, should not be surprised when Singaporeans make them feel unwelcome.

“You chose to come here for (your) own success, pay your dues to keep it afloat,” Mr Seetoh advised those who come with “a third world mentality, bringing elitism and shallow superior complex to our land”.

He also reminded them that Singapore does not owe them any favours, and if they come with such an entitled mentality, then they should go to another country that may need them more than Singapore does.

Conversely, Mr Seetoh extended a warm welcome to new Singaporeans and residents who “respect, grow with and aspire for a better Singapore.”

He ended his post by writing, “Happy 61, my beloved Singapore. Fly that flag, honour your forebears who sweat, suffered and built this land for us. And I am still waiting for that promise by big talk Ministers last century to get team SG into the World Cup.” /TISG

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