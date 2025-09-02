Keppel DC REIT wins Silver for Best Investor Relations at Singapore Corporate Awards 2025

SINGAPORE: Keppel DC REIT has received a Silver Award for Best Investor Relations in the REITs and Business Trusts category at the Singapore Corporate Awards 2025 as recognition of the company’s efforts in corporate governance and transparency.

The award also aims to encourage other listed firms to improve the quality of their disclosures and strengthen corporate governance in how they communicate with shareholders and the investing public.

In a bourse filing on Tuesday (Sep 2), Loh Hwee Long, CEO of the Manager of Keppel DC REIT, said, “We will continue to uphold strong investor relations practices as we deliver long-term value through accretive acquisitions and proactive portfolio management and strengthen our position in the fast-growing data centre sector.”

Since 2005, the Singapore Corporate Awards have recognised listed companies in Singapore for their corporate governance practices. It is organised by the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, the Singapore Institute of Directors and The Business Times, with support from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority and Singapore Exchange. /TISG

