Keira Knightley will not shoot sex scenes anymore

British actress Keira Knightley, 35 said that she is no longer interested in doing sex scenes just to appeal to men. Her decision to not go nude was due to having two children. However, if a female director was behind the camera, that might be a different case, said the Pirates of the Caribbean star said in a podcast. Knightley said that she feels very uncomfortable trying to portray the male gaze.

In a conversation with director Lulu Wang in a Chanel Connects podcast, she said that there were times where she completely sees where the sex would be really good in a film and that it basically just needs somebody to look hot.

In a report by The Star on January 26, Knightley said that the film can use somebody else as she is too vain and she has had two children now. She added that she’d rather not stand in front of a group of men naked.

Knightley added a no-nudity clause to her contract after having children and she said that she is more vocal now than she had been as a break-out star in her early 20s in movies like Pride And Prejudice and Atonement.

“If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body acceptance, I feel like, I’m sorry, but that would have to be with a female film-maker,” Knightley said. “I don’t have an absolute ban, but I kind of am done with men.”

“I don’t want it to be those horrible sex scenes where you’re all greased up and everybody is grunting. I’m not interested in doing that,” she added. In 2019, Knightley gave birth to her second child with musician James Righton.

Born on March 26, 1985, Keira Christina Knightley is a British actress. Her starring roles in independent films, and period dramas as well as big-budget blockbuster productions have earned her nominations for two British Academy Film Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three British Independent Film Awards, and two Academy Awards. Due to this, she is often admired and considered to be the “Queen of Period Pieces”. /TISG

