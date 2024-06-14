SINGAPORE: Dr Robert Yap, the longstanding president of the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF), has stepped down following revelations of a “governance procedural lapse” during a routine internal review. However, the specific nature of this lapse involving the ex-SNEF President has not yet been disclosed, prompting widespread speculation among Singaporeans eager for details.

Channel News Asia reported that Dr Yap’s resignation came after SNEF acknowledged a governance procedural lapse discovered in its internal review processes. Dr Yap, who led SNEF for a decade and also served on its council, resigned with immediate effect, according to a statement released by the federation.

In response to the incident, SNEF has engaged an external consultant to conduct a thorough review of its internal processes. The federation clarified that, as of now, there are no known financial implications stemming from the identified lapse. In addition, SNEF does not believe that a police report is warranted at this point.

SNEF represents the interests of over 3,300 companies and more than 800,000 employees in Singapore. Despite the resignation and the ongoing review, specifics regarding the exact nature of the governance lapse have not been disclosed, leaving many to speculate on various scenarios ranging from minor administrative issues to more serious concerns.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has been informed of these developments and emphasised its commitment to maintaining the tripartite relationship with SNEF and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC). MOM has requested updates on the review and key documentation from SNEF to determine any further actions.

In response to the resignation, NTUC acknowledged Dr Yap’s contributions to tripartite councils and workgroups, highlighting his efforts in advocating for businesses while enhancing workers’ welfare.

Meanwhile, Singaporeans online have expressed curiosity over the lack of information surrounding the governance lapse.

Many took to social media to voice their speculations, ranging from conspiracy theories to humorous conjectures about the incident. Some urged for more transparency, arguing that providing additional details could mitigate unfounded rumours.

“What could have happened?…A scandal? Ungodly amount of cursed anime collection in his apartment? member of a secret cult worshipping mynas? Adds ketchup to his laksa? Who knows!!!,” remarked one Singaporean online.

Another echoed the same sentiment, stating, “Giving more details at least will wipe away all the ridiculous theories or speculations, and especially if the ‘lapse’ is something relatively minor, then giving more details is likely to not cause much concern to people. On the other hand, by not revealing what these are, it thus makes people speculate more into the realm that the ‘lapse’ has an enormous impact.“

While the exact timeline for the completion of SNEF’s independent review remains uncertain, stakeholders, as well as the general public in Singapore, anticipate clarity on the situation.

According to SNEF, “The council takes seriously the federation’s responsibility in upholding governance ideals expected by all our stakeholders and will be directly overseeing this independent review.” /TISG