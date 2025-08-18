Keely Hodgkinson wins 800-m comeback race at the Diamond League after series of injuries

POLAND: Middle-distance runner Keely Hodgkinson made a remarkable comeback to the sport after delivering a stunning performance at the Diamond League in Poland. She finished the 800-m race with a time of 1 minute and 54.74 seconds.

After being sidelined for 376 days due to her hamstring injuries, the English athlete achieved the fastest 800-m time in the world this season by nearly two seconds, and at the same time, clocked a time that is the ninth fastest that has ever been recorded.

With this, Hodgkinson expressed: “The track here is very fast… I wanted to open my season today, I was ready, and it worked.”

“I was just happy to step on the track after more than a year, but as I got closer to the race, I got more and more relaxed. I planned to run a fast time because I do not have five races any more before Tokyo, I only have today and the meeting in Lausanne. So it had to be fast, and I am happy that it worked,” she added. Her winning performance has raised people’s expectations for the athlete in the World Championships happening in Tokyo a month from now.

Following Hodgkinson, Lilian Odira from Kenya finished in second place with her fastest recorded time ever of 1:56.52. Furthermore, Oratile Nowe of Botswana finished third with a new national record of 1:56.72. This race was so intense that seven runners finished with their personal best times, and two athletes ran their best times of the season.

On social media, World Athletics shared: “SHE’S BACK 🤩”

Netizens expressed their support for Hodgkinson. One comment stated: “You waited until you were ready! Now you’ve set the 800m world on fire! Back where you belong 🔥🔥👏👏❤️❤️”

Another netizen remarked that Keely is still young, and that she still has the chance to go to places and not leave the limelight of the sport soon. One more comment declared that her performance was worth waiting for.

“Omg…fantastic time!!! Can’t wait to see you knock down the old world record!!👏🔥” another comment stated.

Keely Hodgkinson also announced that she will participate in ATHLOS, the women-only track event that will have its second season in New York City this October. Other female athletes who will join the event are Tara Davis-Woodhall, Jasmine Moore, Monae Nichols, Quanesha Burks, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Masai Russell, Marileidy Paulino, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, and Brittany Brown.

