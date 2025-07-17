// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, July 18, 2025
Photo: Instagram/keely.hodgkinson
Sports
2 min.Read

Keely Hodgkinson signs up for ATHLOS NYC — an event where music festival meets track and field

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Keely Hodgkinson, an Olympic 800m champion, is set to return at the ATHLOS NYC event at Icahn Stadium in New York on Oct 10. 

The athlete missed this summer’s races due to a hamstring injury, and now, she also plans to compete at the World Championships in Tokyo this coming September. 

With this news, Hodgkinson expressed: “Athlos NYC represents everything I love about our sport: unity, passion, and the pursuit of greatness… I can’t wait to line up alongside some of the best in the world to cap off the season.” 

On social media, ATHLOS announced: “Olympic gold medalist. BBC Sports Personality of the Year. 800M legend. THE Keely Hodgkinson is landing at ATHLOS NYC. Great Britain’s track queen is coming to fight for her crown 👑” 

Netizens were buzzing with support: “Happy to have you @keely.hodgkinson!! ATHLOS 25 is gonna be a movie,” one fan cheered, while another hyped her up for the road ahead — “Good luck with the start of season preparing for the worlds.” One simply dropped the mic: “Let’s go for it ❤️❤️.”

What is ATHLOS NYC? 

The ATHLOS NYC is a female-only track and field meet that debuted earlier this year. The event offers a unique experience to everyone, combining the excitement of a music festival with the intense feeling of a track and field meet. 

In between races, there would be live music and a major artist performing at the end, and each of the athletes would have their own walk-out songs. Furthermore, every athlete will be taking gains from the event’s giveback programme. This allocates 10% of the ticket sales, sponsorship, and broadcast income back to the competitors, besides the prize money.

The event will be held at the Icahn Stadium, 10 Central Road, New York, NY 10035. Spectators can go to the event by driving, taking the bus, walking, or riding a bike.

Other female athletes who will participate are Tara Davis-Woodhall, Jasmine Moore, Monae Nichols, Quanesha Burks, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Masai Russell, Marileidy Paulino, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, and Brittany Brown.

Kayla Green, CMO of ATHLOS, said: ATHLOS was built to celebrate the best women in track and field and give them a platform that matches their talent… This year’s lineup represents the momentum of the sport and the greatest talent in women’s track and field right now.” 

In another social media post, ATHLOS shared that tickets for the upcoming event are now on sale. The post caption remarked: “ATHLOS NYC tickets are on sale NOW! 🎟️ Watch the world’s best athletes put on a show! It’s more than a meet — it’s a moment and a movement.”

To know more about the ATHLOS NYC event, click here.

