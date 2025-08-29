Keely Hodgkinson and Georgia Hunter-Bell aim to achieve 800-m one-two finish at the World Championships

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson and her training partner, Georgia Hunter Bell, aim to take the top two spots in the 800-metre race at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.

Paula Dunn, the head of UK Athletics, said that the Great Britain squad is dedicated to matching or even going beyond their record of winning 10 medals at the World Championships in Budapest two years ago. Dunn stated: “We are proud to announce such a strong team for Tokyo… This squad combines proven global medallists with exciting emerging athletes, and we are confident they can build on our recent successes at the highest level.”

She also shared that their goal is to “convert world-class performances into medals” and that the Tokyo World Championships will be a perfect opportunity to showcase the strength and dedication of British athletics.



“I know the athletes will rise to the occasion,” she added.

Hodgkinson and Hunter-Bell’s athletic performances

The two athletes had their own share of difficult decisions before heading to the World Championships. Hunter-Bell had to choose between running the 1500 m, the category in which she won bronze at last year’s Paris Olympics, or the shorter 800 m race. After careful deliberation, her strong performances in the 800 m, especially in two Diamond League races in Stockholm and London, helped her decide to race the two-lap 800 m event.

Hodgkinson, who recently made her comeback in the sport and ran the ninth fastest 800-metre time ever, is seen as Britain’s strongest competitor to win gold in Tokyo. The athlete also aims to defend her Olympic title.

There are also other British athletes who are committed to winning medals in the tournament, including Josh Kerr and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who won world titles in 2023 in the men’s 1500 m and women’s heptathlon, respectively. Furthermore, Matthew Hudson-Smith is also one of the top contenders in the men’s 400 m.

George Mills was also chosen for the team after breaking Mo Farah’s British 5000-metre record. Emile Cairess, who was fourth in the Paris Olympics marathon, is also making a comeback in the sport after skipping the London marathon in April due to injury.

In recent news, Keely Hodgkinson won the women’s 800 m category with a new record time of 1:55.69 at the Diamond League in Lausanne. She finished ahead of Switzerland’s Audrey Werro, who finished second with a final time of 1:57.34, and Georgia Hunter Bell, who finished third with a time of 1:57.55. Read more here.