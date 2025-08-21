‘I’m a bit in shock myself’— Keely Hodgkinson surprised with her comeback performance after record-breaking Diamond League races

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND: Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson can’t believe the results of her recent athletic comeback at the Diamond League races following her injury. At the Lausanne race, she once again put on a powerful performance, winning the women’s 800-m category with a new record time of 1:55.69 seconds.

Hodgkinson was ahead of Switzerland’s Audrey Werro, who finished second with a final time of 1:57.34, and Britain’s Georgia Hunter Bell, Hodgkinson’s training partner, who finished third with a time of 1:57.55.

This new record came just days after another amazing win in Poland, where she ran the fastest 800 m in the world this season with a final time of 1:54.47. In an interview, the athlete admitted that even she was shocked by her recent records, and she “couldn’t have asked for a better start.”

Hodgkinson remarked: “I train well, I train really hard for moments like this, but when it all comes together, it makes it extra special.”

Moreover, the athlete is proud of her improvements, and stated, “I feel a little bit relieved. I felt like this race was definitely going to be more of a challenge, but taking on a pace like that, you’ve just got to run and forget about everybody else.”

“I’m glad it paid off. I feel like I’ve really backed up my 1:54 with a solid 1:55. We are seeing improvements all the time, so I’m happy.”

The athlete just came back from a hamstring injury, and these have been her races in 2025 by far. However, her great form right now will definitely be of advantage for September’s World Championships in Tokyo. The World Championships in Tokyo begin on Sep 13 and run through to Sep 21.

“Hopefully we can stay healthy and build on top of what we’ve got, and let’s see what can happen,” she added.

On social media, netizens expressed their support for the athlete. One stated that she is ‘on her way’ to becoming the greatest female 800-m runner.

Another netizen remarked that she is now back, and she is now unstoppable.

“That WR is coming… clean the slate at last”, one more netizen remarked.

