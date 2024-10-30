SINGAPORE: The Kidney Dialysis Foundation (KDF) is gearing up for its series of annual charity events, “Got To Walk” and “Got To Goal,” aimed at raising awareness and funds for underprivileged kidney patients in Singapore.

The events, held on Nov 9 and Dec 7-8, respectively, are expected to draw over 6,000 participants from all walks of life.

The “Got To Walk” event will be graced by guest-of-honour Mr Chee Hong Tat, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, and Ms Tin Pei Lin, member of parliament for Macpherson SMC will be supporting the “Got To Goal” futsal tournament.

According to KDF Chairman Dr Lim Cheok Peng, the events aim to bring together various community-based partners to raise awareness of kidney health and ensure that no kidney patient perishes due to financial limitations.

“We are committed to raising awareness about kidney health and inspiring everyone who joins us to adopt healthier lifestyles.

By supporting these events, we can provide life-saving treatments to those in need and ensure that no one goes without care.” shared the KDF Chairman, Dr Lim.

The “Got To Walk” event will be held at the OCBC Square, Singapore Sports Hub, from 2 pm to 8 pm.

The 5km fun walk on Nov 9 encourages Singaporeans to develop healthier habits and fight against diabetes, a major contributor to kidney failure.

It will also feature exciting activities such as a family carnival, live performances, and a dialysis experiential booth.

Themed ‘Beat Diabetes, Protect Your Kidneys,’ the event will begin with the guest-of-honour Minister Chee leading the participants in a pledge to reaffirm their commitment to their health, fight diabetes, and protect their kidneys.

Following the pledge, the walk will be officially flagged off by Minister Chee alongside special guests Mr Lim Biow Chuan, Mountbatten SMC member of parliament, and Ms Chan Hui Yuh, advisor to Aljunied GRC Grassroots Organisations.

Meanwhile, the “Got To Goal” futsal tournament will take place the following month on Dec 7 and 8 at Kick Off @ Kovan from 9 am to 6.30 pm.

The event will feature former Singapore national footballer Hassan Sunny and other players from the Football Association of Singapore to interact with participants and amplify the vibrant atmosphere.

Those interested in being part of the futsal tournament may sign up here – “Got To Goal”.

Macpherson SMC MP Ms Tin will attend as the guest of honour at the “Got To Goal” charity futsal event and present trophies and cash prizes to the winners during the prize presentation ceremony.

This will be followed by the grand lucky draw announcement to cap off the day’s festivities.

KDF’s mission is to ensure the foundation provides essential dialysis treatment and education to needy patients with end-stage kidney disease.

With 14% of Singaporeans battling chronic kidney disease and six new patients diagnosed with kidney failure every day, the urgency for raising awareness has never been greater.

“Together, we can make a significant impact on the health of Singaporeans.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all participants and supporters for their invaluable contributions in making a difference in the lives of kidney patients,” added the KDF Chairman.

KDF’s series of charity events heralds a pivotal moment in Singapore’s fight against kidney disease. It brings together the community, public, and stakeholders in a united effort to raise vital awareness and funds for those affected.

“These initiatives will spark vibrant discussions and unveil insights, empowering individuals to take charge of their health while rallying support for those in need.

Together, we will forge a path towards a healthier future, transforming the landscape of kidney care for all,” explained the KDF in a media release.