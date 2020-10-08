Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s baby looks like Bloom but has Perry’s blue eyes

- Advertisement -

In August, celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their baby daughter Daisy Dove and ever since then the proud parents have been enjoying the time spent with her.

Even though the celebrity couple have yet to share any photos of their newborn child, doting father Orlando Bloom appeared on Ellen on Wednesday to share about life with his baby daughter.

“Daisy Dove is my little mini-me/ mini mum/ mini Kate,” Orlando gushed as he spoke about the newborn.

“The eyes look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out she was like me. It was like ‘it’s a mini me’ but fortunately she got those Katy blues which is perfect,” he continued.

“But then she sort of looked like my mum so I got confused because Katy’s breast feeding this mini-me/my mini-mum so it was a bit confusing,” the star joked.

Baby Daisy has been sleeping soundly through the night thanks to her father chanting to her and helping her relax. Orlando Bloom shared that he “chants to soothe the baby” saying that Daisy “loves it” so much so, that he is “winning the daddy points.”

“She is [sleeping through the night] it’s always a process, she’s now sleeping from 9pm-7am which is incredible, it’s a blessing,” the dad-of-two revealed.

It is not the first time being a father for Orlando Bloom. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is father to nine-year-old Flynn who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Speaking about Flynn’s bond with his baby sister, Orlando told Ellen:

“He’s very well versed in little babies, his mum has a couple of little bubbas and he’s the best.

“He’s wonderful. We are all doing a lot of schooling remotely and have been at home a lot and there’s been a lot of time for nesting and getting him to help take care of the baby – sort of!”

The Roar hitmaker and Lord of the Rings actor announced Daisy’s arrival via UNICEF. The couple are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity and they shared a black and white photo of Daisy holding onto her father’s finger.

They said they were “floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” adding that they feel “lucky” and “grateful” to have been able to deliver their child so peacefully.