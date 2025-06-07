Kate Tsui, the missing former TVB actress, finally spotted in a Parisian art museum

- Advertisement -

FRANCE: Has the “missing person” former TVB actress Kate Tsui been found?

Following former TVB actor Raymond Lam’s recent performances in Hong Kong, people have started to remember his famous “Let’s Get Wet” duet with Tsui from the former’s Light Up My Live program in 2012, as reported by 8Days.

That triggered the question of where on earth Tsui is now. Back in 2019, the former TVB actress, now 45, stepped away from the entertainment world to pursue a PhD in psychology in Europe.

Low profile

Following that, she has maintained a low profile, except for one instance in 2022 when she attended a charity event in Malaysia. Not even her former co-stars are aware of her whereabouts.

- Advertisement -

When Lam was questioned about Tsui after his concert, he referred to his Highs and Lows co-star as a “missing person,” revealing that both he and fellow co-star Ron Ng are unaware of her current whereabouts.

It’s not just Lam, though. Ng also admitted in a past interview that he has been seriously trying to track Tsui down. He even went so far as to ask fans to please let her know he’s looking for her if they ever bump into her.

Additionally, it makes sense that he’d be keen to find her, especially since Ng played her love interest in numerous TVB dramas, including The Brink of Law (2007), Forensic Heroes III (2011), Wax and Wane (2011), and Season of Love (2019).

Spotted in Paris

Additionally, it appears that someone was quite fortunate to have recently met the anonymous celebrity. A netizen recently reported on Xiaohongshu that Tsui was spotted at an art museum in Paris. A photo of the star dressed in a white dress, staring intently at an exhibit, was posted on social media.

- Advertisement -

To show just how worried they were about Tsui, one fan even quoted lines from Raymond Lam’s song “Done Being Naive,” which, fittingly enough, was the theme song for Highs and Lows. They wanted to know: “Have you been happy in recent years? And have you been constantly busy?”

Apparently, Hong Kong actress Jessica Hsuan is the only person who knows the whereabouts of Tsui all along.

Hsuan is in touch with Tsui

In a recent interview, Hsuan shared some good news: she’s actually still in touch with Tsui. They clicked and became friends in 2009 while filming a travel show in East Africa.

Hsuan also let slip that they’ve got a group chat going, but she wouldn’t share much more, hinting that “maybe [Kate] really wants to hide from the world.”

- Advertisement -

When asked if there’s any hope of her friend returning to showbiz, Hsuan simply said, “If she’s been so silent, I doubt she will.”