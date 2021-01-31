Kate Middleton’s children ‘horrified’ by the haircuts she gave them

- Advertisement -

Brent — Kate Middleton opened up recently that her children reacted with ‘horror’ at her hairdressing attempt while they were in the middle of a lockdown.

In a Thursday video call with parents of pupils at Roe Green Junior School in Brent, the Duchess shared about her experience. Just like many parents around the country, Middleton had to learn many new skills to help get her family through the quarantine. One of the skills she had to learn was to be a hairdresser, as reported by Express on January 29.

The Duchess was asked by the host of the informal chat session to write down a word to describe the lockdown experiences and she chose, “exhausting”. Middleton said that as parents, they have the day-to-day elements of being a parent.

“But I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others around us in our communities, in our lives would have perhaps supported us and helped us with.”

The Duchess then broke into laughter saying that she had to be a hairdresser during this lockdown, much to her children’s horror. She added that parents had to become teachers and she personally feels pulled in so many different directions.

Royal fans on Twitter were quick to praise the Duchess for being willing to talk candidly about her lockdown tribulations as a parent.

One wrote: “One of my fave calls yet!

“So nice to see the Duchess continue to get involved with activities even through calls!

“I’m sure the children’s haircuts are iconic!”

Another wrote: “I love how honest and real the Duchess is being.

“It shows it’s okay to struggle.”

While a third posted: “She is so relatable.”

(@kensingtonroyal wrote after publishing the video: “The past year has been very difficult for families who are unable to rely on their usual support systems. Please know support is available

@MindCharity, @YoungMindsUK, @GiveUsAShout, @actnforchildren)

Born on January 9, 1982, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton is a member of the British royal family. Her husband, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is second in the line of succession to the British throne, making Catherine a likely future queen consort. /TISG

