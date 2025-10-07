// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
28.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Shin Min Daily News
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘Kampung spirit’—Newly married couple hosted dinner in the corridor outside their HDB flat two nights in a row

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A newly married couple wanted to celebrate their union with their relatives, friends, and neighbours, so they set up a buffet in the corridor of their HDB flat and held a two-night wedding banquet to entertain everyone. When the news of the event was posted online, many people praised the initiative shown by the couple and described them as having the “kampung spirit.” 

On the social media page named Singapore Incidents, a netizen posted a video showing how the couple set up the buffet with the caption: “Wah, we love this kind of wedding.” The video shows that the buffet table was placed next to the stairs, alongside bouquets of flowers and some tables and chairs. More long tables and several chairs were also set up inside the unit.  

A reporter from Shin Min Daily News found out that the festivities took place at Tampines Street 45. One of the neighbours pointed out that the couple held the buffet party for two consecutive days, and many of the residents were invited to attend. She said that both parties were held in the evening, and the newlyweds did not play any loud music, so it did not cause any trouble.

See also  Netizens unhappy about the state of flats after Pritam Singh updates about the collapse of the façade of a Bedok HDB block

Another resident said that the couple made proper arrangements for those two days and set up fans just in case the weather became too hot. The resident also stated that it was nice that wedding guests could be entertained in this manner. 

On social media, netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on this kind of setup. One netizen stated: “What a beautiful wedding! In the old days, our parents also held their wedding dinners in the village or kampung; it was such a wonderful experience.” 

Another netizen commented that this kind of wedding celebration is rare nowadays, and that it is the best cost-saving method because the couple spends only on good food and drinks and saves on hotels or restaurants. 

“This is how a wedding should be.. intimate, cosy and invite only those who matter.. love this idea! Kudos to the newlyweds for reviving what was the norm..,” one comment said. 

Another netizen remarked: “This is what I call kampung spirit .. sharing happiness and space.” 

See also  Public nuisance act or entertaining sight? — Bus passenger donning motorcycle helmet has an imaginary race

What is the ‘kampung spirit’?

In Singaporean culture, the kampung spirit describes the strong sense of community and togetherness that people had in village life. 

Neighbours often helped one another by sharing food and support and having strong friendships, making life peaceful. 

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Allegedly drunk Canadian man pushed, scratched, and swore at Changi Airport officer

SINGAPORE: A man who made a nuisance of himself...

Drunk man lies in the middle of Serangoon road, but car narrowly manages to avoid hitting him

SINGAPORE: A middle-aged man was found lying drunk in...

Two women arrested for selling 250 fake luxury items online worth $42,000

SINGAPORE: Two women, aged 37 and 48, have recently...

A 60-year-old man fell into a ‘honey trap’ and lost more than $10,000

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man wanted to get a woman...

Business

Traveloka’s 10.10 travel sale offers up to 50% off flights, hotels and activities across APAC for Singapore travellers

SINGAPORE: Traveloka launched its 10.10 travel sale, which runs...

Fresh grad says elitist supervisor belittles him and ‘scoffs’ at his questions, considers quitting

SINGAPORE: A fresh grad nearing his three-month mark at...

GIC warns of ‘hype bubble’ as AI dominates global venture capital investing in 2025

SINGAPORE: A hype bubble is forming in early-stage artificial...

Singapore’s F1 race boosted tourism and spending in APAC

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Grand Prix not only boosted demand...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //