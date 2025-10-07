‘Kampung spirit’—Newly married couple hosted dinner in the corridor outside their HDB flat two nights in a row

SINGAPORE: A newly married couple wanted to celebrate their union with their relatives, friends, and neighbours, so they set up a buffet in the corridor of their HDB flat and held a two-night wedding banquet to entertain everyone. When the news of the event was posted online, many people praised the initiative shown by the couple and described them as having the “kampung spirit.”

On the social media page named Singapore Incidents, a netizen posted a video showing how the couple set up the buffet with the caption: “Wah, we love this kind of wedding.” The video shows that the buffet table was placed next to the stairs, alongside bouquets of flowers and some tables and chairs. More long tables and several chairs were also set up inside the unit.

A reporter from Shin Min Daily News found out that the festivities took place at Tampines Street 45. One of the neighbours pointed out that the couple held the buffet party for two consecutive days, and many of the residents were invited to attend. She said that both parties were held in the evening, and the newlyweds did not play any loud music, so it did not cause any trouble.

Another resident said that the couple made proper arrangements for those two days and set up fans just in case the weather became too hot. The resident also stated that it was nice that wedding guests could be entertained in this manner.

On social media, netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on this kind of setup. One netizen stated: “What a beautiful wedding! In the old days, our parents also held their wedding dinners in the village or kampung; it was such a wonderful experience.”

Another netizen commented that this kind of wedding celebration is rare nowadays, and that it is the best cost-saving method because the couple spends only on good food and drinks and saves on hotels or restaurants.

“This is how a wedding should be.. intimate, cosy and invite only those who matter.. love this idea! Kudos to the newlyweds for reviving what was the norm..,” one comment said.

Another netizen remarked: “This is what I call kampung spirit .. sharing happiness and space.”

What is the ‘kampung spirit’?

In Singaporean culture, the kampung spirit describes the strong sense of community and togetherness that people had in village life.

Neighbours often helped one another by sharing food and support and having strong friendships, making life peaceful.