‘Just seeing her gives me cold sweat’ — Accountant wants to quit her job after just one year because her supervisor blames her for everything that goes wrong

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old accountant is thinking about leaving her job after just one year due to ongoing issues with her supervisor.

Posting on r/askSingapore, she shared that although the job itself isn’t terrible and comes with generous benefits like 20 days of annual leave, the daily interactions with her only direct supervisor have taken a toll on her mental well-being.

“My only and direct supervisor has been really hard to work with,” she wrote. “An example being how she loves to accuse that it MUST be me messing up the printer settings when I don’t receive it in my mail.”

In another incident, the accountant said she was blamed for misplacing a client’s cheque book, only for it to be found later on her supervisor’s cluttered desk.

The accountant added that, despite desperately wanting to quit, she’s afraid that leaving her job so soon might affect her reputation when applying for new roles.

She wrote, “I’m worried that it will look bad in my CV that I’m changing jobs even though I stayed for a year. A friend told me that for my age group, it is very common to be job-hopping, and I shouldn’t worry too much. But I would still like to get insights from HR/job recruiters if it will affect the rate of my being hired?”

She ended the post by seeking advice from HR professionals and recruiters, asking if staying only a year in her current role would reduce her chances of getting hired elsewhere.

“I appreciate any feedback. I would love to take the step forward because just seeing my supervisor causes me enormous stress that I’d get cold sweat by her calling my name.”

“Better things are out there; no harm in just giving it a try!”

In the comments, many assured the accountant that leaving her job after a year is not unusual, especially given the circumstances. Several users, including those who work in human resources or recruitment, explained that staying in a role for at least a year is generally seen as acceptable.

One recruiter commented, “One year is fine; your reason for leaving to be shared with your next prospective employer could simply be looking for better opportunities.”

Another shared, “HR here. If it’s the start of your career or if this is the only instance, it’s perfectly fine. My suggestion, however, is to start looking. And if the company you are interviewing at asks why you’re leaving, say there are no active push factors, but the pull factor that attracted me to your company is (insert some random stuff).”

Others shared their own experiences of quitting jobs within a year and still managing to secure better opportunities afterwards.

One said, “My peers and I have changed jobs even with less than one year tenure. Also, there are places with more than 20 days of AL. Better things are out there; no harm in just giving it a try!”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)