Jurong GRC MP Rahayu Mahzam responds to her flyer that says she visited residents on Feb 1 while it’s still January

SINGAPORE — When a flyer was posted on Jan 29 (Sunday) saying that the MP for Bukit Batok East had already visited residents on Feb 1 while it was still January, netizens joked that Ms Rahayu Mazam was “not only a part time MP also a time traveler.”

“Jurong GRC – a land ahead of one’s time,” another Reddit post read. But Ms Rahayu good-naturedly responded to say that the mistake had occurred simply because the wrong notice had been put up.

“Sorry about that! But grateful for the ‘publicity’!” she added in posts on Facebook and Instagram.

The flyer, which featured a full-length photo of the MP, reads: “Dear Residents, We have visited you on Wednesday, 1 Feb 2023 but you were not in. If you need assistance, you can email me or contact Bukit Batok East CC office. Thank you.”

On Monday (Jan 30), Ms Rahayu said that she had been alerted by many netizens to the fact that the notice had been put up at the lift landing of one of the blocks in her constituency.

“It said I had already visited the block on 1 February 2023. Actually, I am visiting the block on 1 February 2023. Usually, our team also prepares notices to give out to residents who are not home that day. The wrong notice was put up. Sorry about that! But grateful for the ‘publicity’!”

She then let everyone know exactly where she’ll be on Feb 1, adding, “Residents of Blk 207 Jurong East St 21, hope you’ll be home! I look forward to the visit. :)”

Netizens, however, had fun with the incident.

“Wow didn’t know Jurong uses a different time zone /s,” one Redditor wrote, to which another answered, “this one different multiverse/timeline.”

“There’s a glitch in the matrix,” joked another.

A Reddit user chimed in, “We visited you from the future and we come in peace.”

“Time travel! What? I see this as an absolute win,” another wrote.

Commenters on Ms Rahayu’s social media posts were inclined to be forgiving, reminding netizens that it had been an “honest mistake.”

Ms Rahayu, 42, is a lawyer by profession and has been representing the Bukit Batok East division of Jurong GRC since 2015. She is also the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Law. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg