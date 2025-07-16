// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Perspective of the 643-unit development, Bangkit Breeze, with a waiting time of 35 months.
Photo: Facebook/Chee Hong Tat
Property
1 min.Read

July 2025 BTO sales: Around 1,400 flats in Clementi and Bukit Panjang with under 3-year wait and over 1,700 ready-to-move-in SBF units to go on sale

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Around 1,400 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in Clementi and Bukit Panjang with waiting times of under three years will be launched in the July sales exercise, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jul 16).

These are part of about 5,500 BTO flats to be offered across the island in this upcoming sales exercise.

The Clementi Emerald 753-unit development comes with a waiting time of 34 months or two years and 10 months. It’s located next to the redeveloped Clementi Polyclinic, near Clementi Primary School and Clementi Town Secondary School, and within walking distance of Clementi MRT station.

Nearby amenities will include an eating house, a minimart, and a preschool, says Channel News Asia (CNA), citing information from the Housing & Development Board (HDB) website.

The Bangkit Breeze 643-unit development in Bukit Panjang comes with a waiting time of 35 months or two years and 11 months. It will be located next to Beacon Primary School and close to Bangkit LRT station. The area will also feature an eating house, a minimart, and a preschool.

On Jul 6, HDB announced that 775 BTO flats in the new Sembawang North neighbourhood would be launched in July, with a waiting time of around three years. The flats would range from two-room Flexi to five-room and 3Gen units.

Mr Chee also said HDB would offer over 4,600 flats under the upcoming Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise, above the earlier commitment of 3,000 units. Of these, more than 1,733 are ready-to-move-in units, while the rest will be completed progressively.

This brings the total number of SBF units launched this year to over 10,000, including those from February 2025.

“These are part of our continued efforts to provide diverse options to meet the range of housing needs and financial budgets of different home buyers, including those who require a flat more urgently. We will continue to ensure a strong supply of HDB flats to support the home ownership aspirations of Singaporeans,” Mr Chee added. /TISG

