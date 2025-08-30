Juan Ayuso staged an incredible comeback and won 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 7

Juan Ayuso, riding for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG, has won the seventh stage of the Vuelta a España with an impressive comeback after his struggles during the tournament’s first mountain stage. With this, he claimed his very first individual stage win in this year’s race.

With this, Ayuso expressed: “After the Giro, when I won my first Grand Tour stage, to win a stage here in the Vuelta, which is my favourite race, it’s amazing… The way I won the race, especially, I will always remember and I am super proud.”

Furthermore, Italy’s Marco Frigo, riding for Israel-Premier Tech, placed second after finishing one minute and 15 seconds after Ayuso. Spain’s Raul Garcia Pierna from Arkea-B&B Hotels took third place.

After the race, the red jersey was kept by Norway’s Torstein Traeen, riding for Bahrain Victorious. Crowd favourite Jonas Vingegaard ranked second place in the overall standings and is two minutes and 33 seconds behind Traeen.

Highlights of the race

The route of Stage 7 started with a tough climb, and several riders, including Juan Ayuso, tried to break away early. During the majority of the race, Ayuso had the lead. Even though other riders tried to chase him, he held on to his performance and earned key points on the climbs.

At some point during the race, a large breakaway group was formed and had a four-minute lead ahead of the peloton, which was dominated by Torstein Traen and Jonas Vingegaard.

In the final kilometres, Ayuso attacked once again. Despite the efforts from other riders to catch him, they failed, and Ayuson claimed the stage win.

Here is the list of the Stage 7 race results:

Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 4hrs 49mins 41secs Marco Frigo (Ita/Israel-Premier Tech) +1min 15secs Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +1min 21secs Harold Tejada (Col/XDS-Astana) +1min 28secs Sean Quinn (US/EF Education-Easy Post) same time Kevin Vermaerke (US/Team Picnic-Post NL) same time Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg/Lotto) same time Brieuc Rolland (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +2mins 17secs Marc Soler (Spa/UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +2mins 30secs Tom Pidcock (GB/Q36.5 Pro Cycling) +2mins 35secs

Here is the list of the overall rankings after the Stage 7 race:

Torstein Traeen (Nor/Bahrain Victorious) 25hrs 18mins 2secs Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Visma–Lease a Bike) +2mins 33secs Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +2mins 41secs Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Lidl-Trek) +2mins 42secs Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita/XDS-Astana) +2mins 47secs Matteo Jorgenson (US/Visma-Lease a Bike) +2mins 49secs Jai Hindley (Aus/Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe) +2mins 53secs Giulio Pellizzari (Ita/Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe) same time Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +2mins 55secs Felix Gall (Aut/Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +2mins 58secs

On social media, netizens expressed their support for Ayuso, with one saying that his win was an ‘example of inspiration’. Another netizen commented that he has the mindset of a champion.