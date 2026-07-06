JS-SEZ to create 20,000 jobs in three years, ahead of schedule — blueprint launch by Anwar and Lawrence Wong coming in Q4

JOHOR / SINGAPORE: The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) is delivering faster than expected, with Malaysia’s Economy Minister confirming that the JS-SEZ is on track to hit its 20,000 skilled jobs target within three years, The New Straits Times (NST) reported. This projection is well ahead of the original five-year timeline.

Economy Minister Datuk Seri Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir made the announcement after the JS-SEZ Executive Forum, expressing confidence that the government would not only meet but surpass the initial target.

“I think in terms of the 20,000 target, it can be easily achieved in three years,” he told reporters, as quoted by NST, while stressing that the focus remained on ensuring the jobs created were high-quality and matched by quality investments.

Blueprint approved, official launch on the horizon

Akmal also confirmed that the long-awaited JS-SEZ blueprint has been completed and received Cabinet approval. This is a significant milestone for a document that was originally scheduled for launch on March 30, 2026, in Johor Bahru before being delayed.

The blueprint will now be officially launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, with the ceremony targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.

“It has actually been completed in terms of documents and also received the approval of the Cabinet. It also has to be highlighted at a larger level to involve the two highest leaders of the country,” Akmal said, as quoted by Invest Johor in a Facebook post.

He added that implementation frameworks and agencies are already working to deliver pledged investments, signalling that the ground-level work is progressing even before the formal launch takes place.

Why this matters for Singapore

The JS-SEZ’s accelerated job creation timeline is significant for Singapore on multiple levels.

The zone’s success is actually contingent on combining Johor’s industrial land, labour, and infrastructure advantages with Singapore’s financial ecosystem, connectivity, and technology expertise. This means that a faster-than-expected job creation pace is a direct indicator that the reason for cross-border investment is working in practice.

The upcoming dual launch by both prime ministers is also notable. A formal, bilateral launch at the head-of-government level means that the JS-SEZ is being treated as a flagship project by both countries; it’s not just a regional economic programme, but also a centrepiece of the Malaysia-Singapore relationship going into the second half of the decade.

For Singaporean businesses, workers, and investors watching the JS-SEZ’s evolution, the combination of ahead-of-schedule job creation, a Cabinet-approved blueprint, and a joint launch by both countries’ leaders suggests the zone is moving from planning into a more tangible phase of delivery.

Read also: Johor’s RM260 billion economic blueprint: What JETP means for the state and for Singapore