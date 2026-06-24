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Johor Bahru (Photo by Ven Jiun (Greg) Chee on Unsplash)
Malaysia
2 min.Read

Johor’s RM260 billion economic blueprint: What JETP means for the state and for Singapore

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi has shared details of the state’s long-term economic roadmap in a Facebook post on June 23, 2026, outlining the Johor Economic Transformation Plan (JETP) as the foundation for the state’s overall transformation into a developed, competitive, and high-income economy by 2030.

In the post, Ghazi laid out clear targets: a gross domestic product (GDP) of up to RM260 billion (S$81 billion), a GDP per capita of RM69,000, the creation of 200,000 new job opportunities, and 100,000 premium income jobs. He notes that these targets are sought to be completed all within this decade.

A state divided by strength, not geography alone

What sets JETP apart from a generic growth plan is its region-specific approach, assigning each part of Johor a strategic economic role based on its existing strengths and resources.

According to his post, Johor Bahru and Kulai are positioned as the twin engines of high-tech growth, earmarked for AI development, hi-tech manufacturing, digital economy initiatives, aerospace, and export-oriented services. Given Johor Bahru’s proximity to Singapore and its role as the anchor of the JS-SEZ, this positioning makes strategic sense.

Further, Kota Tinggi is designated as a power gateway with a focus on green chemistry, agriculture, and tourism, while coastal Mersing is set to develop as a hub for the blue economy and eco-tourism. Kluang takes on a high-value agro-processing and bioprocessing role, and Segamat is earmarked for high-value plant and biochemical processing.

Tangak serves as a strategic and agro-tourism centre, Muar as an industrial energy complex with tourism and high-value food processing, and Batu Pahat as a processing and manufacturing zone. Finally, Pontian rounds out the regional picture as a hub for blue-green energy and aquaculture products.

To move from plan to reality faster, the Johor Regulatory Sandbox was also created. This is a mechanism introduced by the State Government to allow new policies, technologies, and business models to be tested and deployed more quickly, while reinforcing Johor’s image as a progressive, innovative, and investor-friendly destination.

Why this matters for Singaporeans

JETP isn’t just a Malaysian state development plan; it’s a blueprint that has direct implications for Singapore, particularly as the JS-SEZ continues to rapidly take shape.

The heavy emphasis on AI, hi-tech manufacturing, and digital economy development in Johor Bahru and Kulai makes those areas natural partners (and in some cases, direct extensions) of Singapore’s own economic ecosystem. For Singaporean businesses and investors, this can both be an opportunity and a signal: the land, labour, and infrastructure across the Causeway are being actively shaped to complement, not just compete with, what Singapore offers.

For Singaporeans who have been watching the pace of development in Johor Bahru accelerate over the past few years, from data centres and semiconductor facilities to the RTS Link and the JS-SEZ framework, JETP provides the overall strategic context for all of it. What looks like a series of individual projects is, in fact, a coordinated push toward a very specific vision of what Johor wants to be by 2030.

Whether that vision is fully realised will depend on execution, policy consistency, and the ability to attract and retain the right investments. But with RM110 billion secured in investments last year alone, the early indicators suggest that the plan is gaining momentum, and that the economic relationship between Johor and Singapore is set to deepen considerably in the years ahead.

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