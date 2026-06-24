Lazada cuts 5% of Southeast Asia workforce including Singapore

SINGAPORE: Lazada is cutting 5% of its workforce in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, although it did not specify how many jobs or which roles will be affected.

The e-commerce platform told Channel News Asia (CNA) on Tuesday (June 23) that it is currently “reviewing selected roles” across its Southeast Asian markets — Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam — as part of its effort to ensure the company “remains focused, efficient and aligned with current business needs.”

Lazada said it is working with the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) in Singapore to ensure the process is handled responsibly and that support is provided to affected employees.

The company added that it is doing the same, “working with relevant government entities and agencies required”, across other markets affected.

FDAWU general secretary Mr Sankaradass S Chami said Lazada had informed the union in advance of the layoffs, adding that the union is working with the company to support affected members and workers.

Mr Sankaradass also said the union will work with the company to ensure the layoffs are carried out responsibly, in line with the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Fair Retrenchment Framework.

He added that FDAWU will also provide job matching and skills assistance where needed, and connect affected union members to NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute and its Professionals, Managers and Executives unit.

According to CNA, Lazada will provide one year of union membership and training grant support to affected union members.

Earlier this month, its rival e-commerce company Shopee also cut jobs in Singapore. /TISG

Read also: MOM/NTUC: Employers cannot disguise retrenchments as ‘new opportunities’ by asking Singapore workers to reapply for jobs overseas