Malaysian journalist loses job, gets detained, after silly rant at former UK MPs’ forum

MALAYSIA: The brief detention of Malaysian journalist Rex Tan is a classic story of why the chicken crossed the road but did not “get to the other side.” Not only was he detained under the Sedition Act of Malaysia, but he also lost his job at the prominent Malaysian news portal, Free Malaysia Today.

In this case, he asked a marathon question to renowned Palestine activist George Galloway (who is also an ex-MP in England), and this has spiralled into a massive backlash online, culminating in apologies from the journalist and from the portal.

Arrested briefly by the authorities past midnight on Friday last week, he was released on Saturday (Jan 17). While he tasted the Malaysian lockup for one night, his arrest caused a stir among rights activists who bombarded the Madani government. They portrayed it as an anti-media, anti-freedom of expression regime.

While Tan was arrested under the Sedition Act, we should mention that the Pakatan Harapan coalition said it would repeal this act once it is in power.

Tan was arrested under the section of law related to making statements with the intent to cause alarm or fear. However, his ‘question’ or comments directed at Galloway may not have stirred trouble around the country, but he was heavily ridiculed both by George Galloway and numerous social media users.

Many mocked and dismissed his allusion that the Chinese community in Malaysia is facing suppression, allegedly drawing a parallel to the situation in Palestine or Gaza.

@nasirseligi75 Stupid question great answer 🤗 Wartawan Free Malaysia Today Rex Tan dimalukan oleh George Galloway sewaktu ceramah beliau pada 12 Januari 2026 baru-baru ni. Korang nilaikan sendiri soalan dan jawapan yang diberikan. #FMT ♬ bunyi asal – Nasir Seligi – Nasir Seligi

The remarks, intended perhaps to provoke discussion, were met with derision rather than concern. But did it deserve an arrest? That is for the law to decide.

He is now being investigated under the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA).

Human rights and media advocacy groups have condemned Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s justification for journalist Rex Tan’s arrest. The minister, who was well-known for his campaigns against oppression and the jailing of journalists and activists in the past, justified the detention, saying the police had to take action after receiving complaints.

Saifuddin added that he respected freedom of speech; such freedom should also come with responsibility. This caused havoc among rights activists.

They described the detention as “intimidation tactics” by the authorities, and a “disingenuous framing of state power.” They also disagree that it was purely a question of ‘due process’ to ensure compliance with the law.

However, the major problem in the case of Rex Tan is the lack of engagement by rights activists on the question of fake news that is spreading online.

One must ask where Tan got his information and what his source was when he said the Chinese community is victimised in Malaysia. One can only assume it is sourced from social media forums and discussions.

One must also admit that the FMT journalist was out of his mind, perhaps mixing social media rhetoric into his journalistic role.

While we are not sure which media organisation might appoint Tan as a reporter in the future, one certainty is that the young man is learning things the hard way.

With Rex Tan burning the invisible ‘red lines’ that bordered the infamous 3R — Race, Religion and Royals — the authorities might now use this as a means to tell the country they cannot do away with the Sedition Act in the name of the security and safety of the country.