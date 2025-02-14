MALAYSIA: Johor Bahru’s worsening traffic congestion has become a major concern for residents, businesses, and policymakers. As the city expands, traffic conditions have reached levels comparable to Klang Valley, making daily commutes increasingly tricky.

In response, the Malaysian federal government has announced that it will implement an elevated Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (ART) system in southern Johor. Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed the decision. “The direction for Johor Bahru today is to proceed with the elevated ART system,” he is quoted as saying by Channel News Asia (CNA).

The move is part of a broader strategy to improve regional connectivity, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, which is set to begin operations by the end of 2026.

ART versus LRT

The government chose ART over the more conventional Light Rail Transit (LRT) system based on several key considerations, including cost, construction speed, and flexibility. ART, which operates as a hybrid between a tram and a bus, is significantly cheaper to build than an LRT system.

Minister Loke explained that ART “has viaducts and specified lanes … a bus-rail concept that is more flexible than the LRT”, reported CNA. Additionally, construction time played a crucial role in the decision. “The LRT takes many years to build, five to seven years at the earliest. The ART is simpler and can be built faster,” he stated, adding that Johor’s Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi also supported ART due to its shorter construction timeline.

With the RTS Link expected to launch in late 2026, authorities needed a solution that could be implemented quickly to alleviate congestion. The LRT, requiring extensive infrastructure and land acquisition, would take significantly longer. With its ability to run on dedicated lanes with minimal disruption, the ART system was deemed the more viable immediate solution.

Public concerns and criticism

Despite the government’s decision, the public has had mixed reactions to the ART system, with many questioning its long-term effectiveness. Some residents argue that ART is only a short-term fix and does not address the city’s long-term transport needs.

“As usual, they don’t think ahead and only focus on what works now. Roads are already congested, yet still a bus-tram network. Same as Penang, which needed an LRT decades ago yet they only started building now,” one Facebook commenter noted, reflecting concerns that an LRT would have been a more sustainable choice.

Safety is another issue critics raise, particularly regarding ART’s interaction with other vehicles. “ART that moves along the road with other vehicles has a higher risk of accidents. I foresee more accidents, traffic jams, and delays. This was poor planning from the start; LRT should have been planned and built along with RTS or even earlier,” a comment expressed.

The ART’s reliance on road-based operations has led to fears that it will not significantly reduce congestion and may even contribute to new traffic challenges. Some also worry about the project’s long-term financial implications. “Hope that this is not a decision that will subsequently be scrapped. ART looks good and has a low capital cost, but in the long term, the operational cost will outstrip whatever investment is put into this,” a commenter warned.

The uncertainty surrounding ART’s long-term viability has led others to question its effectiveness compared to LRT. “Is this system proven to be effective or better than LRT?” one individual asked, reflecting a broader scepticism over whether the project is the right fit for Johor Bahru’s needs.

Can ART truly ease congestion in Johor Bahru?

While the ART system is positioned as a cost-effective and rapid solution, its success will depend on several factors. Effective integration with existing and upcoming transport infrastructure, including the RTS Link, will ensure a seamless transit experience. Additionally, public adoption of ART will be key; if commuters do not see it as a convenient alternative to private vehicles, its impact on congestion will be minimal.

Another major factor will be operational efficiency. The system must be reliable to gain public trust, with frequent services and minimal disruptions. The risk of ART vehicles being delayed due to road congestion, accidents, or other logistical issues remains a concern. If ART cannot offer a smooth and dependable commuting experience, it may not be enough to convince residents to shift away from cars.

The future of Johor’s public transport

Implementing the ART system represents a significant step towards improving Johor Bahru’s public transport infrastructure. Its lower cost, faster construction timeline, and flexible design make it an attractive alternative to the LRT.

However, concerns over its effectiveness, safety, and long-term operational costs remain valid. While the ART system may provide some relief in the short term, its long-term success will ultimately depend on careful planning and proper execution and whether it can truly meet the needs of Johor Bahru’s growing population.

With the RTS Link set to launch in a few years, the next challenge will be ensuring that both systems work together seamlessly to create a more efficient and sustainable transport network for the region.

