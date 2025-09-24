// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
30.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Wikipedia screengrab
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Johor’s new immigration QR code system faces hiccups during launch, with Singtel users unable to register

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government’s newly launched National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe), designed to streamline customs clearance through a QR code system at land checkpoints, has encountered some issues in its first week of operation. So far, Singtel users have reported being unable to register an account.

According to Malaysian media Oriental Daily, commuters reported difficulties using the application to scan the code, with some still required to present their passports at immigration counters to pass through.

The chairman of the Johor Executive Council for Public Works, Transportation, Infrastructure and Communications, Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, said in a Facebook post that he had personally inspected two checkpoints in Johor Bahru on the first day of the rollout and found issues that required immediate attention.

One key problem, he noted, came from Singtel users who complained online that they were unable to register their accounts. These users reportedly had to switch to a Malaysian telecommunications network to complete the registration process.

See also  PM Lee tries out new automated clearance system at checkpoint; netizens remain unimpressed

Mr Fazli said he would raise the matter with the relevant authorities and send a representative to Singapore to work on resolving the issue.

Mr Fazli also revealed that the MyNIISe system currently has about 40,000 registered users, a figure he described as relatively low. To boost adoption, authorities plan to step up publicity and education efforts so that more members of the public become familiar with the app’s functions.

Acknowledging the obstacles encountered in the early stages of the rollout, Mr Fazli expressed confidence that the system would, once refined, improve the efficiency of customs clearance and help ease traffic congestion at Johor’s busy land checkpoints.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //