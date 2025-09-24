Johor’s new immigration QR code system faces hiccups during launch, with Singtel users unable to register

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government’s newly launched National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe), designed to streamline customs clearance through a QR code system at land checkpoints, has encountered some issues in its first week of operation. So far, Singtel users have reported being unable to register an account.

According to Malaysian media Oriental Daily, commuters reported difficulties using the application to scan the code, with some still required to present their passports at immigration counters to pass through.

The chairman of the Johor Executive Council for Public Works, Transportation, Infrastructure and Communications, Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, said in a Facebook post that he had personally inspected two checkpoints in Johor Bahru on the first day of the rollout and found issues that required immediate attention.

One key problem, he noted, came from Singtel users who complained online that they were unable to register their accounts. These users reportedly had to switch to a Malaysian telecommunications network to complete the registration process.

Mr Fazli said he would raise the matter with the relevant authorities and send a representative to Singapore to work on resolving the issue.

Mr Fazli also revealed that the MyNIISe system currently has about 40,000 registered users, a figure he described as relatively low. To boost adoption, authorities plan to step up publicity and education efforts so that more members of the public become familiar with the app’s functions.

Acknowledging the obstacles encountered in the early stages of the rollout, Mr Fazli expressed confidence that the system would, once refined, improve the efficiency of customs clearance and help ease traffic congestion at Johor’s busy land checkpoints.