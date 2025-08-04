Johor to study Singapore’s Geylang Serai model to boost local community economic sector

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor will study the management model of Singapore’s Geylang Serai Market & Food Centre’s wet markets and hawker centres, managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA), for adaptation in the Malaysian state, Bernama reported, citing Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi’s Facebook post on Saturday (Aug 2).

He said the goal is to strengthen Johor’s community economic sector through more organised, clean, and user-friendly facilities for the welfare of Johoreans and inclusive progress of the state.

The chief minister visited the two-storey complex, which houses 302 wet market lots and 63 halal food stalls, with his delegation during a work trip to Singapore. He said the visit gave Johor a closer look at a hawker centre’s management model that is “organised, clean and inclusive.”

Mr Ghazi also had a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at The Istana on Thursday, where he proposed a second Rapid Transit System (RTS) link connecting Iskandar Puteri to Tuas to boost cross-border cooperation.

“Among the interesting aspects include controlled rental rates to guarantee affordable food prices to consumers. It is also equipped with a strict hygiene grading system, compulsory training for food handlers, as well as enforcement through technologies such as CCTV, e-fine system, and the use of intelligent sensors (IoT) for sanitation and monitoring of congestion,” he wrote.

In addition, he pointed to NEA’s use of a social enterprise model, which he said focuses on empowering small businesses and maintaining social balance.

“This approach is very relevant to be researched and adapted in Johor, especially in the effort to transform the management of public markets and consumer centres to be more efficient, sustainable, and to support the economy of the people, especially the micro groups, B40, and small entrepreneurs,” he said.

He added that the Johor state government will continue to be committed to studying and translating the best methods like this into local policy. /TISG

