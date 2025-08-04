// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 4, 2025
27.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Geylang Serai Market & Food Centre
Photo: Onn Hafiz Ghazi
BusinessMalaysia
1 min.Read

Johor to study Singapore’s Geylang Serai model to boost local community economic sector

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor will study the management model of Singapore’s Geylang Serai Market & Food Centre’s wet markets and hawker centres, managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA), for adaptation in the Malaysian state, Bernama reported, citing Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi’s Facebook post on Saturday (Aug 2).

He said the goal is to strengthen Johor’s community economic sector through more organised, clean, and user-friendly facilities for the welfare of Johoreans and inclusive progress of the state.

The chief minister visited the two-storey complex, which houses 302 wet market lots and 63 halal food stalls, with his delegation during a work trip to Singapore. He said the visit gave Johor a closer look at a hawker centre’s management model that is “organised, clean and inclusive.”

Mr Ghazi also had a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at The Istana on Thursday, where he proposed a second Rapid Transit System (RTS) link connecting Iskandar Puteri to Tuas to boost cross-border cooperation.

See also  Standard Chartered under investigation for $1.4 billion transfer to Singapore

“Among the interesting aspects include controlled rental rates to guarantee affordable food prices to consumers. It is also equipped with a strict hygiene grading system, compulsory training for food handlers, as well as enforcement through technologies such as CCTV, e-fine system, and the use of intelligent sensors (IoT) for sanitation and monitoring of congestion,” he wrote.

In addition, he pointed to NEA’s use of a social enterprise model, which he said focuses on empowering small businesses and maintaining social balance.

“This approach is very relevant to be researched and adapted in Johor, especially in the effort to transform the management of public markets and consumer centres to be more efficient, sustainable, and to support the economy of the people, especially the micro groups, B40, and small entrepreneurs,” he said.

He added that the Johor state government will continue to be committed to studying and translating the best methods like this into local policy. /TISG

See also  FINTECH and the future of financial stability

Read also: Johor proposes second RTS link to Tuas ahead of 2027 Johor Bahru–Woodlands line launch

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘We admire Singapore deeply’: Johor calls for end to rivalry, urges deeper regional partnership

SINGAPORE: Johor and Singapore must shift from a mindset...

Maid says her employer becomes ‘unhappy’ whenever she eats their food

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper recently shared on social media...

SMRT issues notice of offence to teen suspected of vaping KPods on board MRT train

SISINGAPORE: SMRT has confirmed that it has issued a...

SAF investigating NSF caught vaping on board bus while in uniform

SINGAPORE: A national serviceman has been pulled in for investigation...

Business

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore