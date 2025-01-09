SINGAPORE: The Johor State Government and Malaysia’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) have launched a comprehensive tax incentive package for the newly established Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

Effective 1 January, the initiative is designed to accelerate economic growth and attract both international and domestic investors to Johor.

Key highlights of the incentive package include a significantly reduced corporate tax rate of 5% for up to 15 years. This rate applies to businesses operating in advanced sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, medical devices, aerospace, and global services hubs.

Additionally, knowledge workers employed within the JS-SEZ will enjoy a preferential income tax rate of 15% for up to 10 years, aimed at fostering talent attraction and retention in the region.

The tax incentives are further bolstered by additional benefits for companies situated in designated flagship areas within the JS-SEZ.

These measures are expected to enhance the zone’s competitiveness and position it as a prime destination for high-value investments.

YAB Dato’ Onn Hafiz Ghazi, the Menteri Besar of Johor, highlighted the pivotal role of these incentives in boosting Johor’s global investment appeal. He also announced a reduction in entertainment duties, effective from the same date, as part of efforts to make the state even more attractive to investors.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister II, YB Senator Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, pointed to the strategic importance of the JS-SEZ in positioning Malaysia as a leading investment hub. He noted that the zone would leverage the economic synergies between Malaysia and Singapore, enabling it to draw high-quality investments and generate higher-income job opportunities for the local workforce.

The tax incentive package aligns with the New Investment Incentive Framework introduced in Budget 2025 by Prime Minister YAB Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim. This framework focuses on supporting high-value, innovative, and sustainable industries to drive long-term economic growth.

To simplify investment procedures, the government has established the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor. This one-stop center will handle all investment-related applications, approvals, and inquiries, ensuring a smooth and efficient process for businesses.

The initiative reflects close collaboration among key stakeholders, including the MoF, Johor State Government, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Iskandar Regional Development Authority, Malaysian Investment Development Authority, and TalentCorp.