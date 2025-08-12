Johor seizes two Singapore-registered SUVs in cross-border ride-hailing crackdown

JOHOR BAHRU: Two Singapore-registered SUVs have been seized by Johor’s Road Transport Department, in what looks like the latest flashpoint in the ongoing tug-of-war over illegal cross-border ride-hailing services, Mothership reported, citing China Press.

Allegedly preparing for a cross-border run

According to China Press, the incident unfolded around noon on Aug 9 near Legoland Malaysia. Enforcement officers moved in as the two drivers were allegedly preparing to ferry passengers to Singapore.

One source told the outlet he believed the department was acting after receiving public complaints. The issue of unlicensed ride-hailing across the Causeway, he said, has been under the spotlight in both Singapore and Malaysia for some time.

The Johor Road Transport Department has yet to issue an official statement on the seizure.

Crackdown on both sides of the Causeway

This move comes just days after about 70% of unlicensed cross-border drivers had stopped operating ahead of Singapore’s National Day weekend. The mass exit followed the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in Singapore stepping up its own enforcement.

One driver, identified only as Chen, told the paper that with such heavy penalties, “many drivers do not want to take the risk,” as reported by Mothership.

The LTA has reminded passengers that using illegal ride-hailing services can put them in danger, not just because the vehicles may not be insured but also because their journey could be abruptly halted if the driver is caught.

In Singapore, those convicted of providing illegal ride-hailing services can be fined up to S$3,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. The vehicle used may also be forfeited.

Social media reactions

Public opinion online appears sharply divided between law-and-order advocates and those concerned about the broader impact. Some commenters applauded the swift action:

“They should be caught. Get rid of these cars,” said one Facebook comment, emphasising their stance on the matter.

“If you break the law, you should be arrested. These enforcers are doing well,” another comment stated. These reactions suggest strong support for a rules-first approach, especially from those who see illegal operators as undermining safety and fairness for licensed services.

Other people, however, pointed out potential downsides, including fears about tourism and cross-border travel convenience. One user on Facebook commented: “All these will surely affect tourism.”

This incident demonstrates a deeper challenge: finding a balance between enforcing regulations and keeping cross-border movement smooth, especially when tourism is a key economic driver for both Johor and Singapore.

Why this matters for Singaporeans

For regular Causeway travellers, this is more than just a quirky news story; this is a sign that both sides are taking a much tougher stance on unlicensed operators, and that cross-border enforcement is becoming more coordinated.

If you’ve been tempted to hop into an unlicensed ride because it seems cheaper or faster, this crackdown is a reminder of the risks. It’s not simply about the possibility of delays, but also potential legal trouble if things go south mid-journey. For now, the safest bet remains sticking to licensed, regulated options when travelling between Singapore and Johor.

