Johor proposes more cross-border taxi drop-off points on both sides of Causeway amid ride-hailing ban

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has proposed more cross-border taxi drop-off points in Singapore and Johor, after Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it has no plan to ‘fully liberalise’ cross-border operations for ride-hailing services.

According to Bernama, State Transport, Infrastructure, and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said after the launch of Mahkota Rail Square in Kluang on Saturday (Aug 23), “The first phase proposes adding five more locations in Singapore, while Singapore is also expected to have five additional drop-off points in Johor,” after noting that the only drop-off points are Rochor Road in Singapore for Malaysian-licensed taxis and Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru for Singapore taxis.

Mr Mohamad Fazli added that the second phase may include allowing limited door-to-door services from some vehicles, though this matter is still under discussion and involves e-hailing platforms.

The LTA said on Aug 3 that it has no plans to ‘fully liberalise’ cross-border operations to ride-hailing services, with analysts backing the decision, stating that although it may be ‘restrictive’, it is a ‘justified and strategically sound’ decision amid potential risks to the local taxi industry.

Currently, under the Cross Border Taxi Scheme (CBTS), only up to 200 licensed taxis from each side are allowed to ferry passengers between Singapore and Johor Bahru.

The LTA also mentioned that Malaysian authorities had requested that Singapore’s cross-border buses start operations from Johor Bahru at 4:00 a.m., adding that they are assessing whether this move could help address bus crowding in early mornings. The authorities added that they are discussing with cross-border and private bus operators about the possibility of slightly earlier start times and running earlier services at higher fares.

The proposal comes as more than 400 travel agencies in Johor said their businesses have been hit hard since Singapore stopped accepting Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) applications in 2023.

Tourism agency representative Dr Khairul Anuar Mohtar, 37, said travel agency revenues dropped more than half because tour vehicles can no longer enter Singapore. /TISG

Read also: Acting transport minister says taxi, PHV drivers’ roles ‘may change’ as Singapore’s AV trial starts by Q4 2025