Johor data centre growth gains boost with MBSB–Day One financing deal

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor’s ambitions to carve out a place in the regional digital economy took another step forward this week as the state government turned its spotlight on data centres, which is a sector increasingly described as the “backbone” of tomorrow’s economy.

During a visit to the Day One Data Centre in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Chief Minister was accompanied by executive councillor Lee Ting Han to witness the signing of a financing agreement between MBSB Bank and Day One. For Johor, the deal is more than just another financial arrangement. It is a signal that local banks are now moving in tandem with the state’s vision, putting their weight behind an industry that is expected to fuel advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation.

Data centres as Johor’s new backbone

In Johor’s economic narrative, data centres are emerging as the quiet but essential infrastructure that will anchor growth for decades to come. Much like roads and ports powered the industrial economy, these sprawling facilities are hoped to power the AI-driven future.

Furthermore, the state sees these centres not just as storage hubs, but as the foundation for an entire ecosystem: one that can support research, high-tech manufacturing, cloud services, and next-generation digital tools. With banks like MBSB stepping in, confidence in Johor’s readiness for this leap is only growing stronger.

Spillover already visible

Beyond the walls of the data centres, the ripple effects are already being felt. Construction firms are busy building the vast complexes, manufacturers are supplying high-tech components and cooling systems, while professional services — from legal to engineering — are finding new opportunities.

This multiplier effect is precisely what Johor hopes for. The state is positioning itself as more than just an industrial hub; by planting the seeds of a strong digital economy, Johor is now aiming to be a regional centre for AI development and digital services, with benefits spilling over into communities, jobs, and skills.

Read related: Johor courts analysts from Maybank, Singapore firms to reinforce investor confidence in JS-SEZ

How this affects Singapore

Johor’s rise in the data centre industry isn’t just a win for the state; it’s a development that Singapore will likely be watching closely. For years, the republic has been the region’s digital heavyweight, but land and energy limits mean there’s only so much room left for expansion. That’s where Johor comes in. Just across the Causeway, the state is offering space, power, and cost advantages, while still being close enough for Singaporean firms to keep operations tightly connected to their headquarters.

For companies, this could mean the best of both worlds: keeping their strategic decision-making in Singapore while running data-heavy operations in Johor, and beyond the corporate boardrooms, it also opens the door to cross-border teamwork in AI, cloud computing, and digital services, gradually weaving the two neighbours into a more interconnected digital economy.

A turning point for Johor’s digital story

What may look like a simple financing deal between MBSB Bank and Day One is, in reality, part of a much larger story. Johor’s digital push is beginning to take shape, with government, banks, and private investors pulling in the same direction. Each new data centre and every new partnership helps build momentum towards the state’s ambition of becoming Southeast Asia’s next hub for AI and digital services.

For ordinary people, this isn’t just an abstract headline about tech and finance. It’s about new jobs for construction workers, steady contracts for manufacturers, and fresh opportunities for young graduates who want to build careers in the fast-growing tech world. Slowly but surely, the digital shift is finding its way into Johor’s economy and into people’s lives.

Read also: Johor–Singapore SEZ touted as ‘next Shenzhen’ in push to reshape cross-border growth