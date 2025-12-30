Jobseeker raises concerns after being told salary would be split between two companies, asks, ‘How common is this?’

SINGAPORE: A jobseeker’s Reddit post describing a “suspicious” job offer from an small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) has sparked discussion online after she revealed that a potential employer planned to split her salary across two separate companies, allegedly for quota purposes.

Posting on the r/askSingapore forum to seek advice, she asked, “How common is this? Has anyone else encountered this before, and will it affect my future job?”

The jobseeker added that the company issued her an offer letter on the same day as the interview—a move she found unsettling rather than reassuring. Despite having been unemployed for several months, she said she did not immediately accept the offer due to concerns about the company’s legitimacy.

According to her, the office lacked a visible name board, and the company name and logo stated in the job application did not match what was presented during the interview.

She also observed that most of the company’s employees were based in a warehouse, while the office appeared to be staffed mainly by the boss and their family members.

The interviewer also reportedly disclosed that the company experienced a high turnover rate. At the time of her visit, there was only one non-family employee working in the office, and the jobseeker was told she would be replacing that person.

Beyond workplace red flags, the woman expressed concern about the potential long-term implications of the salary arrangement.

“Some companies require payslips to be provided after a job offer. Would it be an issue if I have to provide two pay slips? Could this also affect applications such as housing BTO?”

“Do your part and report them.”

In the Reddit thread, many advised the jobseeker to stay away from the company.

The most upvoted comment read, “Red flag all around. Better to avoid this company.”

Another chimed in, saying, “Do your part and report them. If not, the issues in Singapore (in this area) will just get worse and worse; the job market is bad enough as it is.”

A third shared, “It happens but is uncommon. My wife is Singaporean, and her salary is split across 2 companies due to headcount limitation. I’ve only heard a couple other cases in my over 20 years of work experience.”

“There are also cases where you may be paid by one company but work in another due to the sister company having a headcount, but your company having no extra headcount but needing it.”

A fourth added, “This should be reported to MOM immediately.”

Splitting salary payments

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), companies are not allowed to split the salaries of local employees across different business entities.

Those who engage in such practices will be investigated for breaching the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA).

