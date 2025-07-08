Jobs or love? What’s really breaking Singaporean youth?

SINGAPORE: In a current Reddit thread, a thought-provoking question stirred a burst of conversation — “Are jobs and relationships the biggest problems of Singapore youth?” This uncomplicated question unlocked a string of opinions, advice, and reflections that provided an interesting window into the thoughts of young people course-plotting life in the city-state.

The poster noticed a frequent trend online — several posts looking for advice on job search and dating, frequently by those stressed in both areas. “Keep seeing people posting advice on finding jobs, but cannot find a job themselves, same with relationship advice.” The poster’s tone implied concern, even disappointment. Is this fixation with love and jobs a warning sign of something more disturbing?

A matter of age and stage

Among the first commenters, one brought in some distinction: “That depends on your definition of youth, isn’t it? If I’m aged 12-16, I’d be worried about studies or crushes, not jobs. If I’m 20+ and in uni, then yeah, job anxiety starts to creep in.” There’s logic in that netizen’s comment: “Youth” has a wide age range, and the issues confronting a teenager in secondary school are very different from those of a new college graduate.

Others weighed in with a more metaphysical slant. “Humans will always find problems to complain about, what more Singaporeans,” one commenter bantered. “If it’s not jobs or relationships, it’ll be something else. There will always be something.” Instead of looking at it as a predicament, they regarded it as a cycle that is part of being human.

A global phenomenon, not a local crisis

Another outlook surfaced: “This is hardly unique to Singapore. For most developed countries, the biggest concerns for young people are dating and employment. In less fortunate places, the struggles are far more existential—war, poverty, just getting food on the table.” In this situation, the fixation on jobs and relationships appears like a privilege, although a traumatic one.

Yet, below the surface-level moans is a bigger reality: Young people all over the world, irrespective of geography, are wrestling with so many uncertainties and countless changes. What occupations will exist tomorrow? Or will they even exist? How does one build meaningful relationships in a digital age? Or is having one still relevant? These are the crucial questions of the generation.

More than just jobs and love

Remarkably, some Redditors cited recent surveys about Singaporean youths’ standards and ideals. According to one comment, youths in Singapore normally place a higher value on contributing to society and assisting the less fortunate than on attaining recognition.

So, what actually stands as major concerns for Singapore’s youth? According to that same commenter, housing, preserving healthy family relationships, and gaining knowledge and new abilities. Job and relationship apprehensions, while evident, are just fragments of a bigger riddle.

One user condensed the conversation into a sentimental truth: “Having no job is a problem. Having a job also comes with its problems. Same with relationships—being alone is lonely, but being with someone brings its own woes. Life is suffering.” The comment may sound miserable, but it echoes a shared sentiment among young adults learning to live with adult life’s absurdities.

So, are jobs and relationships the biggest worries?

Yes—and no. For many young Singaporeans, these are front-and-centre apprehensions, but they’re also a slice of an extensive gamut of hopes, uncertainties, changing beliefs, and evolving values. What’s obvious from the Reddit conversation is this — while the youth of today might appear obsessed with careers or absorbed in dating, their world is a lot more complicated. They’re crisscrossing a landscape moulded by social expectations, economic burdens, and a profound yearning for purpose.

Eventually, the real worry isn’t that the youth are preoccupied with jobs and love; it’s that they’re attempting (sometimes very hard) to make sense of adulthood in a world that keeps evolving quicker than they can keep pace with.