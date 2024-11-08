SINGAPORE: A job seeker shared on social media that one company asked him to do a “7-day unpaid work trial before an interview”.

“I recently came back to Singapore to study and I’m looking for a part-time job,” he wrote on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum. “I was reached out about a marketing role and I inquired further and they shared that I’d need to work for them for 7 days as a trial and if I pass, I’ll get an interview.”

While the company assured him that he could earn commission during the trial, he found the offer suspicious and ultimately declined. He said, “Ain’t no way I’m working for 7 days for an interview.”

Later, he found out that the supervisor of the company had deleted their account on Telegram.

“I’m still in contact with the person who reached out to me originally, and I’ve just reported them,” he said. “I’m wondering if this is a normal thing in Singapore to do for jobs or is this straight up illegal.”

“Do they think they are signing up for Spotify or something?”

In the discussion thread, Singaporean Redditors warned him that such practices are not common or acceptable in the country. Many of them expressed concern, pointing out that it’s illegal for employers to require unpaid work, especially without a formal agreement or clear job offer.

One Redditor said, “Scam!!!! What kind of freeloader company is that?”

Another commented, “Nope, it’s illegal. The supervisor deleting their Telegram account after you declined to participate in the trial is a major red flag.”

A few others advised the job seeker to report the company to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to ensure that others wouldn’t be taken advantage of in the same way.

One Redditor commented, “What nonsense is a 7-day trial? Do they think they are signing up for Spotify or something? Please report to MOM immediately with proof.”

Another stated, “NO, please do not do work for free. You need to report this company to the Ministry of Manpower, Singapore. Never do work for free please. 1000% illegal.”

Job scams in Singapore

In August 2024, AsiaOne reported that scam victims in Singapore lost a staggering $651.8 million in 2023 alone. Although this amount showed a slight decrease from $660.7 million in 2022, the number of reported cases rose significantly, from 31,728 to 46,563.

The three most prevalent scams in 2023 were job scams (9,914 cases), e-commerce scams (9,783 cases), and fake friend call scams (6,859 cases).

To help people avoid falling for these scams, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued warnings about some of the latest tricks used by scammers.

They advised people to watch out if they’re suddenly added to WhatsApp or Telegram chat groups that advertise “profitable and easy online jobs” or offer small commissions for completing simple tasks like surveys.

Scammers often use these tactics to lure individuals into sharing personal information or making small investments, which can then escalate into more severe financial losses.

The SPF also warned people about receiving strange messages on Facebook or Instagram. Scammers often try to befriend users on these platforms, building trust before asking for help or “offering a commission to boost products on e-commerce platforms.”

The SPF encourages the public to report anything suspicious by calling the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or posting online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

Read also: Legal trainee earning S$2k feels financially stressed, despite saving 50% of his income

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)