Job seeker asks: ‘Is it really that hard to get hired now, or is it just me?’

SINGAPORE: A job seeker who has been applying for work non-stop in various industries but to no avail took to an online forum recently to ask about the job market in Singapore.

“Is it me, or is the job market really that bad right now?” the concerned writer asked online, sharing that despite consistently applying for jobs in Singapore, he has not had any luck securing one. “I’ve been applying non-stop for jobs in Singapore—customer service, admin, call centre, finance, retail—you name it,” he said. “I’ve gone for interviews, sent out God knows how many applications, but I still haven’t landed anything. Some companies don’t even reply, some ghost after interviews, and a few just outright say I’m not ‘what they’re looking for.'”

He also shared his frustrations with the fact that despite making his resume “super general” to appear to be a suitable candidate for a wider variety of roles, he still has not landed a job. “I’m currently studying part-time too, so I can’t do shift work, but I’m open to most office hour jobs,” he added, before questioning if he is alone in having a hard time getting hired. “Anyone else going through the same thing?” he asked.

Many responded to the post echoing the writer’s sentiments and sharing how they are in the same boat. “Totally relate,” said one. “It’s tough for fresh graduates now too. I am in my final year of university, and I have not heard any of my friends securing a full-time role yet. Companies are prudent in hiring new people, given the bleak outlook of the economy, some are even actively retrenching redundant workers.”

Another commenter who claimed to have been jobless since last year said, “Been jobless since May 2024. What do you think?”

The comment also touched on the writer’s mention of how he tweaked his resume to seem more general and discouraged him from doing so. “Also, try to customise resumes for each job vacancy. Generic resumes don’t really work as the generic content might not hit the job description. Although I have been jobless for a long time, my customised resumes still attract interviews at least two to three per month.”

A handful of other commenters made the same suggestion, with one saying, “Instead of making your resume generic, please tailor it to fit the job role. Use ChatGPT or whatever to help customise with your work experience descriptions based on the prospective job requirements.”

The benefits of customising your resume

According to Resume Professional Writers, sending out a generic resume does little to set you apart from other candidates competing for the same role. To boost your chances of getting noticed, it’s important to tailor your resume to each job you apply for.

A customised resume highlights the skills and experiences most relevant to the position, helping you stand out in a crowded pool of applicants. Another smart strategy is to match the keywords in your resume to those found in the job description, making it easier for employers—and applicant tracking systems—to identify you as a strong fit for the role.

By customising your resume, you just might increase your chances of getting the role.

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)