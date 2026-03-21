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Jobs
2 min.Read

Job interviews are a 2-way street, but many applicants still fail to ask enough questions

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In today’s challenging job market, you want to make sure you are armed with all the tips and tricks you need in order to stand out from all other applicants.

One of the ways to do this is to ask questions during interviews.

Now, this may feel somewhat counterintuitive because some of us may want to hang back a little bit, get a feel for the work environment when we go for an interview. Or, because we’re Asian, we might be cautious about being perceived as too forward or direct, especially if the person conducting the interview is someone older and is in a high position in the company.

But, honestly, this type of thinking is outdated and needs to be chucked out the window.

Asking questions is no longer optional

It’s important to ask questions because it shows how interested you are in the company and in the role you’ve been offered. Not asking questions may, in fact, be perceived as somewhat of a red flag if you fail to show any curiosity.

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Additionally, doing this is to your benefit as “asking questions helps you get information that can influence your decision to accept a job offer,” says Indeed’s Career Guide.

At least 4 or 5 questions 

In a Business Insider piece published earlier this week,  Hilton Singapore General Manager Michael Janssen said that one thing that annoyed him about job applicants is when they don’t ask enough questions.

He said that interviewees should ask at least four to five questions during the interview, framing the process as one where two parties decide together regarding filling a role.

Questions help you stand out

Asking questions also gives you a chance to show the interviewer your experience and skills. This, in turn, ensures that you make a memorable impression on your interviewer, one among the many who they’ll remember as they evaluate who goes on to the next round.

Asking questions provides “a valuable opportunity to demonstrate your enthusiasm, professionalism, and suitability for the role… a window into your thought process, problem-solving abilities, and how you envision your future within the organisation,” this article reads.

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What kind of questions should you ask?

First, specifics about the job you’re applying for never hurt, such as “What are the biggest challenges someone in this position will face?”

New, you can also ask about the workplace culture, asking your interviewer, “What do you personally enjoy about working here?”

As for your own growth and performance, you could ask, “Where have people in this role progressed to?” or “What distinguishes top performers here?”

When asking questions, especially at the beginning, Indeed advises against questions about salary and benefits, unless the person conducting the interview brings it up first. Best not to ask questions that are easily answered on the company’s website, as well as those that can be perceived as negative or overly critical.

Good luck! /TISG

Read related: Are Gen Z workers’ parents getting a little too supportive with their children’s job interviews and work?

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