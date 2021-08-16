Jo In Sung’s film becomes first Korean film of 2021 to surpass 2 million moviegoers

- Advertisement -

Seoul — The film Escape from Mogadishu has achieved an impressive feat at the Korean box office. Lotte Entertainment announced as of 12 p.m. on August 13,

“Escape from Mogadishu” had officially surpassed 2 million moviegoers. The film was originally released on July 28, meaning that it took 17 days to hit the 2 million mark. Escape from Mogadishu is the first Korean film of 2021 to garner over 2 million moviegoers. It is an outstanding achievement seeing that the Korean government has currently placed the greater Seoul area under the strictest level of social distancing guidelines.

Since 2020’s Deliver Us from Evil which was released in August of last year, Escape from Mogadishu is also the fastest Korean film to hit 2 million moviegoers.

In celebration of the milestone, stars Kim Yun Seok, Jo In Sung, Heo Joon Ho, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim So Jin, Jung Man Sik, Kim Jae Hwa, and Park Kyung Hye filmed a special video thanking audiences for coming to see their film.

Escape from Mogadishu is based on a real story and it tells the life-and-death-stakes escape of South Korean and North Korean embassy workers stranded in the midst of the Somali Civil War. It previously became the first Korean film of 2021 to surpass 1 million moviegoers earlier this month, as reported by Soompi.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Escape from Mogadishu”!

Born on July 28, 1981, Jo In Sung is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his leading roles in the television series What Happened in Bali (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), and It’s Okay, That’s Love (2014), as well as the films The Classic (2003), A Dirty Carnival (2006), A Frozen Flower (2008), The King (2017) and The Great Battle (2018).

Jo In Sung was born and raised in Gangdong District, Seoul.

Jo studied modelling and events management at Chunnam Techno University. He later enrolled as a Theater and Film major at Dongguk University, but was expelled in 2007 due to inadequate class attendance.

