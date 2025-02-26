KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, BTS’ Jin, Gucci’s global ambassador, mesmerised the world with his impeccable visuals and sophisticated presence at the Gucci 2025 Fall/Winter Fashion Show.

Departing from Incheon International Airport on Feb 23, he arrived in Milan, Italy, for the prestigious event on Feb 25 (KST), immediately drawing worldwide attention.

Immense global influence

The massive crowd that gathered in Milan to see Jin highlighted his immense global influence. Photographer Lim Jae Hyun captured the frenzy, captioning a video:

“Kim Seokjin’s presence at the Gucci show caused a standstill in Milan.”

Jin’s presence dominated online trends, making it the most searched-for topic on Google Trends during Milan Fashion Week 2025, especially in the US. In recent weeks, he was also the most talked-about subject at Gucci, which further highlighted his influence on high-end fashion.

Leading fashion magazines, such as WWD (Women’s Wear Daily), eagerly reported on his appearance. MTV US shared a photo, writing, “Jin looked absolutely incredible at Milan Fashion Week, to the point where we were crying at work.”

MTV UK similarly praised his striking appearance with fiery emojis, emphasising his blazing influence.

Walking masterpiece

Fans praised Jin’s chiselled features and called him a “walking masterpiece”, making his perfect appearance inside the darkly lit Gucci venue another viral moment.

Jin’s influence on Gucci’s sales is undeniable. Since becoming a global ambassador in August 2023, his endorsement has led to instant sell-outs across Korea, the US, and Japan. After leaving Milan, he wore a $3,500 Gucci jacket and $3,100 pair of trousers, which sold out in the US and even increased traffic to Gucci’s website.

Kim Seok Jin, better known as Jin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the global sensation boy band BTS. Recently, it has been reported that Jin and celebrity chef Baek Jong-won are preparing to launch a new liquor brand.