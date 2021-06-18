Jessica Biel talks about her ‘secret Covid baby’

- Advertisement -

Jessica Biel has opened up about being pregnant during the pandemic. The 39-year-old is married to singer Justin Timberlake. Biel told Dax Shepard on Monday on the Armchair Expert podcast that, “I had, like, a secret Covid baby.”

“It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just that Covid happened and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” she said.

Timberlake, 40, revealed during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January that he and Biel had welcomed their second son, Phineas, during the pandemic. Phineas is now 11 months old. Timberlake and Biel also have a six-year-old son, Silas. Biel revealed that she was “really getting nervous” as the Covid-19 restrictions were changed at the time of her son’s birth, but thankfully Timberlake was allowed to be present for the birth of Phineas, as reported by The Straits Times.

“I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared,” Biel said.

As a mum of two, she found that the “balance of everything is very different and super hard”.

“Someone said to me, ‘Two is like having a thousand.’ And that’s exactly what it feels like,” she added.

Even though her sons are still young, she has already considered whether she wants them to enter show business.

“My knee-jerk reaction is, ‘Oh God, no. Please, no,'” she said.

“But then I look at these kids and I’m like, ‘Oh s***, they’re probably going to be musical. What are we going to do? Like, not let them play the piano or not let them take a voice lesson if that’s their passion?’ I don’t want to be that parent to stifle a dream.”

She added: "But, man, if my kid would just be like, 'Let's go learn about corn in Iowa.' I'd be like, 'Great.' I would so much rather they be an engineer or something."/TISG

