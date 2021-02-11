Jennifer Lopez snubbed for Oscar nomination

- Advertisement -

Hollywood — The movie Hustlers was one of Jennifer Lopez’s best films to date, but despite the actress-singer’s stellar performance as Ramona, Lopez did not receive a 2020 Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

“It was a sting,” Lopez told Allure about her Oscars snub, reported Buzzfeed on Feb 10.

“I was like, ‘OK, when you’re supposedly in everybody else’s mind supposed to be nominated and you’re not, what does that mean?’” she asked. “Is it really real? Are the other ones real and this one isn’t?”

“It came to a point where I was like, ‘This is not why I do this,’” Lopez added. “I don’t do this to have 10 Oscars sitting on my mantel or 20 Grammys.”

Lopez realised that she likes to make movies to entertain and inspire and empower people rather than to get a few accolades. She said that the point is creating, and as long as she is doing that, she couldn’t be happier.

Born July 24, 1969, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, also known by her nickname J.Lo, is an American actress, singer, and dancer. In 1991, Lopez began appearing as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color, where she remained a regular until she decided to pursue an acting career in 1993. For her first leading role in the 1997 Selena biopic of the same name, Lopez became the first Latin actress to earn over US$1 million for a film. She went on to star in Anaconda (1997) and Out of Sight (1998) and subsequently established herself as one of the highest-paid Latin actresses worldwide as of 2017. Lopez is considered a pop culture icon and is often described as a triple-threat entertainer.

Lopez ventured into the music industry with her debut studio album On the 6 (1999), which helped propel the Latin pop movement in American music. With the simultaneous release of her second studio album J.Lo and her romantic comedy The Wedding Planner in 2001, Lopez became the first woman to have a number-one album and film in the same week. Her 2002 release, J to tha L–O! The Remixes, became the first remix album in history to debut atop the US Billboard 200. Later that year, she released her third studio album, This Is Me… Then, and starred in the film Maid in Manhattan. /TISG

