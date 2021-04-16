Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call it quits

- Advertisement -

Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez have called it quits. The former couple confirmed this in a joint statement to the media, reported The Star.

“We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” the statement read.

It was reported in the media last month that Lopez and Rodriguez – who got engaged in 2019 – had split up. At that time, the couple issued a statement denying the break-up stories.

“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” Lopez and Rodriguez said in a joint statement provided to Reuters on March 13.

Rodriguez, 45, made headlines in February when it was hinted that he was having an affair with reality show star, Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy. According to LeCroy, she and Rodriguez only spoke on the phone. She told The New York Post‘s Page Six that Rodriguez has “never physically cheated on his fiance with me” and they spoke “randomly, but not consistent”.

In December last year, Lopez revealed that she and Rodriguez had postponed their nuptials twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We had to cancel the wedding because of Covid because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know,” the 51-year-old singer said.

Lopez shared recently that she and Rodriguez were attending couple therapy together during the quarantine. “It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship,” she told Allure magazine in its March issue.

Lopez has tied the knot thrice. She has been married to Ojani Noa (1997- 1998), Cris Judd (2001-2003) and Marc Anthony (2004-2014). Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis for six years from 2002. Both stars have two children each from their previous marriages.

