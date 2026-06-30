JB road realignment along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak extended for three months from July 1

MALAYSIA: Motorists heading into Johor Bahru city centre should take note of an extended road realignment along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak that will be in place around the clock from July 1 to September 30, 2026. This is a three-month continuation of work tied to the RTS Link project.

The realignment is being carried out to facilitate machine mobilisation, drainage works, road works, RE wall works, and other RTS Link project-related construction activities in the area.

How traffic will be affected

During the road realignment, vehicles exiting from Level 4 of the Komtar JBCC carpark will be redirected onto Jalan Tun Abdul Razak (City Centre-bound), as indicated by the green arrows on the traffic management map. Exit lane closures are in place in the affected area, with the RTS Link work zone occupying a significant portion of the road corridor near landmarks including Menara JLand, Komtar JBCC, Holiday Inn, and JB City Square.

The realignment runs 24 hours a day, meaning the diversion applies at all times and not just during peak hours or working hours. Road users are advised to follow all traffic signage and the directions of traffic controllers on the ground during the activation of the lane closure.

You may see the photo below for full details.

RTS Link JB-SG / Facebook Continuation of road realignment along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Johor Bahru

Why this matters for Singaporeans

For the large number of Singaporeans who regularly drive into Johor Bahru, whether for weekend trips, petrol, groceries, or dining, the Jalan Tun Abdul Razak corridor is a key artery that runs through the heart of JB city centre, sitting in close proximity to major landmarks like JB City Square, Komtar JBCC, and the CIQ complex.

A three-month, round-the-clock road realignment in this stretch means that anyone familiar with the usual driving routes into and around JB city centre may find their regular path altered, particularly those heading to or from the Komtar JBCC carpark. Coupled with the ongoing construction activity across the broader CIQ and RTS Link corridor, drivers should expect some degree of additional congestion and allow extra time when navigating the area.

With the Johor state election also falling on July 11, 2026, just ten days into this extended realignment, the first few weeks of July in particular could see heavier-than-usual cross-border traffic compounding the disruption. Singaporeans planning Causeway drives during this period would do well to check route conditions before setting off and consider alternative carparks or entry points into JB city centre where possible.

Read also: Malaysia sets up task force to keep Johor-Singapore border running on polling day, with dedicated lanes for voters in Singapore