JB businesses say drop in S’pore shoppers due more to rainy, gloomy weather than stronger ringgit

JOHOR BAHRU: The drop in Singapore shoppers visiting Johor Bahru (JB) has more to do with rainy and gloomy weather than the stronger ringgit, according to JB business owners.
The Star reported that shopping crowds from Singapore have yet to return this holiday season, but visitors from across the Causeway are expected to flock to Johor businesses this weekend.
Johor Bahru Small Businesses Association chairman Tey Tian Hwang told the Malaysian portal he believes the “rainy and gloomy weather” played a more significant role in why Singaporean shoppers are not flocking in. He said that while the ringgit has strengthened, the Singapore dollar remains more than three times higher, so Singaporeans can still enjoy cheaper prices for goods and services.
On the other hand, another businessman said a stronger ringgit does make Malaysia slightly more expensive for international visitors. However, it should be viewed positively as it helps stabilise the operating costs of Malaysian businesses that import a lot of products. /TISG
Read also: Singaporeans need to stop ‘pwn-ing’ their fellow locals’ businesses, netizen says as residents lament fading community and familiarity in heartlands