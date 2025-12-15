JB businesses say drop in S’pore shoppers due more to rainy, gloomy weather than stronger ringgit

JOHOR BAHRU: The drop in Singapore shoppers visiting Johor Bahru (JB) has more to do with rainy and gloomy weather than the stronger ringgit, according to JB business owners.

The Star reported that shopping crowds from Singapore have yet to return this holiday season, but visitors from across the Causeway are expected to flock to Johor businesses this weekend.

Johor Bahru Small Businesses Association chairman Tey Tian Hwang told the Malaysian portal he believes the “rainy and gloomy weather” played a more significant role in why Singaporean shoppers are not flocking in. He said that while the ringgit has strengthened, the Singapore dollar remains more than three times higher, so Singaporeans can still enjoy cheaper prices for goods and services.

Similar views were shared by other business people, who said the “rainy spell” has dampened business activity. They added that the stronger ringgit did not really affect sales for bazaar members, and the usual year-end spike in visitors from the city-state is expected as the weather improves.

The electric train service between Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur is also expected to help draw more people to the city. They echoed the same sentiments about the weather affecting visitor numbers. They said the stronger ringgit has not changed how Singaporeans spend, but it has had some impact on locals who work in Singapore.

With slightly lower earnings when converted, some have become more careful with their spending.

On the other hand, another businessman said a stronger ringgit does make Malaysia slightly more expensive for international visitors. However, it should be viewed positively as it helps stabilise the operating costs of Malaysian businesses that import a lot of products. /TISG

Read also: Singaporeans need to stop ‘pwn-ing’ their fellow locals’ businesses, netizen says as residents lament fading community and familiarity in heartlands