Jaywalkers casually cross Dunearn Rd, did not notice car until last second

Two pedestrians leisurely crossed the road on a red light, which happened along Dunearn Road on Mar 21.

The video began with the cam car approaching the junction. The traffic light indicated the vehicle could turn left.

Suddenly, two individuals appeared from the right.

“If you noticed, the lady still did not see the car till the very last second,” added ROADS.sg.

“Thank goodness driver was observant and braked,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg, sharing video footage of the incident

Members of the online community reiterated that the camcar driver would be at fault if an accident were to happen.

“What happened if the car hit the jaywalker? Car at fault again? I can tell you, yes. Driver at fault. Therefore, where is the fairness when this kind of things happen?” asked a netizen.

“I hope our lawmakers start to see the absurdity of pinning blame on the drivers. Whoever breaks the law should be liable,” said another concerned individual.

Meanwhile, others highlighted that the overall design of the junction could lead to confusion.

“Because they never see the red man but seeing the cars all stopped, they cross,” said Facebook user Wilkie Ong. “Again is a design issue, just like green light for cars and green light for pedestrians at the same time, cars to yield to people crossing.”

“The road design of this junction is new. Turn 90 degrees left at a red traffic light,” said Facebook user Christopher Lim, noting there was no stop or slow down sign.

“No zebra crossing; it’s rather unique,” he added. “The camcar was in a hurry drove at fast speed lucky apply emergency brake in time but continue driving at left turn…LTA (Land Transport Authority), please print the word, S-L-O-W on this lane,” he suggested. /TISG

