Jasper Philipsen clinches another victory at the Vuelta a España Stage 8

Jasper Philipsen, riding for Alpecin-Deceuninck, achieved another stage victory at Vuelta a España by sprinting ahead of Elia Viviani and Ethan Vernon in a very intense finish.

In the tournament’s flat race, the former Tour de France points classification winner shared his experience in the eighth stage of the competition. He said that he had lost contact with his leadout in the final kilometre of the race, but despite this, he found a way and clinched victory.

“I had to find my way, take a bit of extra wind, and really come late because my legs were concrete… But I just managed to win, so I’m really happy, and the effort of the team has not been for nothing,” Philipsen declared.

He added, “Every Grand Tour win is always a special one, and it’s never easy. You suffer a lot of days in the mountains to get here. From now on it’s going to be a tough Vuelta, but with the win, that always makes it a bit more easy.”

However, Torstein Træen from Bahrain Victorious still holds the overall lead, having a time of 2 minutes and 33 seconds ahead of Jonas Vingegaard from Visma-Lease a Bike.

Highlights of the race

The majority of the race was calm; however, a few riders weren’t able to finish and dropped out due to illness or injury. On the 163-km route from Monzón to Zaragoza, a breakaway of riders took a 4-minute lead.

With this, team sprinters like Jasper Philipsen and Ethan Vernon did their best to close the gap. The peloton also kept a steady pace, controlling the race for each team’s sprinters.

The breakaway was caught up with only 17 km to go. Stage 7 winner Juan Ayuso from UAE Team Emirates-XRG fell behind the main group while going up a small climb with over 10 km left.

Near the finish line, Alpecin-Deceuninck fought for the lead against Intermarché-Wanty and Lotto. Ineos Grenadiers started moving Ben Turner towards the front in the final kilometre. In the final sprint, Elia Viviani tried to secure the win but failed as Philipsen took the stage victory.

Here are the rankings of the Stage 8 winners:

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in 3:43.48 Elia Viviani (Lotto) Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) Arne Marit (Intermarché-Wanty) Anders Foldager (Jayco AlUla) Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) Madis Mihkels (EF Education-EasyPost) Thibaud Gruel (Groupama-FDJ) Fabio Christen (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers)

Here is the overall ranking after the Stage 8 race:

Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious) with a time of 29:01:50 Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) +2:33 João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +2:41 Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) +2:42 Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana) +2:47 Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) +2:49 Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) +2:53 Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) same time Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) +2:55 Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +2:58

On social media, Philipsen shared: “Proud on this one, proud on the team 🫡”

Netizens expressed their support for the athlete. One commented that he is a “gifted sprinter’”, and another remarked that he is just too good.

“A very strong speedster 💪 The best of the squad were present and @jasperphilipsen won 🔥(translated)”, one more netizen stated.

In the first stage of this year’s Vuelta a España, Philipsen also won and made his strong comeback after he quit the Tour de France earlier this year. In the race, Ethan Vernon from Israel-Premier came in second, and Orluis Aular from Movistar Team finished third. Read more here.

Furthermore, Juan Ayuso of the UAE Team Emirates-XRG won the seventh stage and claimed his very first individual stage win in this year’s race. Read more here.