Japan’s “Most Beautiful Child Star” latest appearance

Tokyo — Japanese actress Kanon Tani, 16 was known as Japan’s “Most Beautiful Child Star” more than ten years ago and there is no question as to why.

At the age of three, she started modelling and two years later she became an actress. She was a natural in front of the camera even at that young age. It was reported that Kanon Tani almost never had any No-Good (NG) takes during filming. The child star also could cry on cue in just five seconds.

She appeared in many hit movies and TV dramas which endeared her to viewers and her popularity skyrocketed, with industry insiders predicting that she would continue to flourish in showbiz well into adulthood.

As reported on 8days.sg, it’s now 2021 and while Kanon Tani is still an actress, her career isn’t exactly thriving.

Based on reports, a lot of viewers now don’t actually realise that she’s the same child actress they had fallen in love with years ago. That led some netizens to say that Kanon Tani couldn’t maintain her popularity because she’s no longer as pretty as she was when she was a kid.

One netizen commented that that’s how “realistic” showbiz is while other netizens said there’s always chance for her to make a comeback ’cos she’s still a good actress.

Born on May 4, 2004, Kanon Tani is a Japanese child actress and tarento. She received a certificate for Guinness World Record. She has a younger sister Karin, who was born in 2009. Back in March 30, 2012 the Pretty Girls Dream Challenge that was held in Yokohama set a Guinness World Record for the most people modelling on a catwalk in a fashion show.

1,274 people, including 200 professional child models and elementary schoolgirls from across the country took to the catwalk set up at the Pacifico Yokohama convention centre. The figure surpassed the previous world record of 1,243, which was set at a New York fashion event in July 2011.

Child actress Kanon Tani received a certificate from Guinness World Records on behalf of the rest of the models.

