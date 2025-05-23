Friday, May 23, 2025
32.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Screengrab from https://www.pexels.com/photo/chao-fan-on-a-china-ware-3727196/
Asia
2 min.Read

Japanese minister quits in disgrace after boasting he gets free rice while prices soar for public

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso
- Advertisement -

JAPAN: Taku Etō, Japan’s agriculture minister, bowed out following a contentious declaration that triggered rage in a nation wrestling with spiralling food prices. According to the latest The Guardian report, Etō’s disclosure that he doesn’t buy rice because he obtains it as favours from followers and cliques has drawn exacting condemnation, stressing the delicate character of Japan’s current rice predicament and bigger economic challenges.

Controversial comment sparks backlash

Taku Etō spurred public rage after divulging at a recent fundraiser that he “never bought rice himself” because of the substantial gifts he gets, making him oblivious to everyday consumers, who are fraught amidst mounting costs. This comment came notwithstanding his previous spoken compassion for those hampered by swelling prices, even after the government released 300,000 tons of rice from backup hoards previously this year to control the surging crisis.

Consumers confronted with rice prices that have doubled what they paid a year ago saw Etō’s statement as insensitive. The reaction ended in demands for his resignation, which he offered at the prime minister’s office, admitting the impropriety of his comments during a grave period for Japan’s primary food.

See also  China virus cases drop as foreign fears rise

Political pressure mounts on Prime Minister Ishiba

Etō’s resignation complicates the political strain on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who has struggled to regulate the escalating cost of living. The rice dilemma denotes the government’s wide-ranging fiasco. Constituencies are increasingly upset, and with the upcoming July upper house elections, the latest poll showed that 87% are dissatisfied with the government’s management of increasing rice prices and low cabinet approval rankings.

- Advertisement -

Japan’s circumstances have forced the government to be creative in its approach, including importing rice from South Korea for the first time in 25 years to calm people’s discontent. Leaders from the opposition have condemned Etō’s comments as “out of touch and intolerable,” leading to a growing examination of Ishiba’s government.

The root of the rice shortage and its economic impact

Japan’s rice deficiency comes from manifold reasons, including meagre yields owing to the menacingly high temperature in 2023, panic buying triggered by a 2024 earthquake notice, and traders’ alleged hoarding. These problems drove the regular retail price of rice to record highs, with a 5kg bag reaching ¥4,268 (S$29).

See also  Check Out These Hidden Attractions In Hokkaido, Japan, Accessible Via Car, Train, Or Ferry

Shinjirō Koizumi, a former environment minister, Ishiba’s rival, and Etō’s successor, has the frightening job of evening out rice provisions and renewing the public’s confidence. As Japan confronts this food security issue, the government’s capacity to tackle it successfully is vital to its political future and to alleviating the daily problems of consumers all over the country.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Ex-SG women’s basketball coach confirms death of wife who disappeared in Japan in 2023

SINGAPORE: Kirk Murad, a former Head Coach of the...

Man mistaken for ex-DBS boss Piyush Gupta in viral LinkedIn post says he clarified who he was from the beginning

SINGAPORE: A woman made the news this week for...

Trump administration slams door on international students at Harvard, ignites firestorm

CAMBRIDGE, MA: In a histrionic escalation of pressures, the...

‘Gradual, not radical’: NUS political economist weighs in on cabinet reshuffle

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s latest cabinet reshuffle, announced earlier this week,...

Business

Singtel launches first share buyback programme of up to S$2B after fivefold rise in net profit

SINGAPORE: Singtel has launched its first share buyback programme...

SME Association warns some Singapore firms could enter ‘life support mode’ as US tariff pause nears end

SINGAPORE: Some Singapore firms could go into “life support...

Sick employee feels guilty taking MC after boss says she falls ill too often

SINGAPORE: When you're genuinely ill, the last thing you...

Over 80% of Singapore companies expect US tariffs to hurt business

SINGAPORE: More than 80 per cent of Singapore companies...

Singapore Politics

‘Gradual, not radical’: NUS political economist weighs in on cabinet reshuffle

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s latest cabinet reshuffle, announced earlier this week,...

RDU chief Ravi Philemon calls new Cabinet ‘disappointing’ as more women, youth should be given seats at the table

SINGAPORE: After Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong announced his...

PM Wong’s New Cabinet: Masagos loses Muslim Affairs portfolio, first-term MP Jeffrey Siow and David Neo take Transport and MCCY roles

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has unveiled his...

Andre Low, Eileen Chong say they’re ‘humbled’ and ‘honoured’ to serve as NCMPs

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) announced on Monday evening...

© The Independent Singapore