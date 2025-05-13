Jannik Sinner enjoys awaited comeback with a hard-fought victory at the Italian Open

- Advertisement -

Jannik Sinner expressed his excitement and relief at being back on the court after his doping ban. He made an impressive comeback by defeating Argentina’s Mariano Navone with a final scoreline of 6-3, 6-4 in his first match since the suspension.

Having won 22 matches in a row, this win was added to Sinner’s winning streak, which was only paused by a three-month suspension. The match marked Sinner’s first victory since he successfully defended his Australian Open title in Melbourne back in January. The athlete only proved his resilience as he made his remarkable return, and his strong performance at the Italian Open marked a significant moment in his return to tennis.

With his victory, Sinner said: “It has been amazing to go again on court after such a long time, having great support also in the last days.”

He added, “From the first day I came here, it has been amazing. I was waiting for this moment for quite a long time… The whole match, even when it seems quite comfortable, it’s a rollercoaster, no? Inside we feel that, especially [at] the beginning of the match having, again, the nerves of serving for the first time, trying to move in the best possible way you can.”

Warm welcome from the Italian home crowd

The Italian tennis star shared that the reaction from the home crowd was the best he had ever experienced. Moreover, his parents were among the 10,500 fans who gave him a warm welcome. The crowd was filled with loud cheers and excitement, and yet Sinner remained composed, walking onto the court hand-in-hand with a child mascot, showing little emotion as he took in the incredible support from the crowd.

Sinner also wrote “Che bello” (How beautiful) on the camera lens after his win. This was his way of expressing his joy and appreciation to everyone who supported him. Moreover, chants of “Ole” echoed through the stadium as he did this, adding to the fun atmosphere and highlighting the home crowd’s support for him.

Sinner also signed numerous autographs as he practised with top-10 players like Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud. His comeback has been met with overwhelming warmth and excitement, especially among Italian fans, who feel his three-month suspension was too harsh.

In a social media post, Sinner shared a picture with the caption “How beautiful ❤️❤️ Thanks for yesterday 🇮🇹 (translated)”

Netizens expressed their joy and support in the comments, with one person saying, “Welcome back, Jannik🧡🦊🥕,” another noting how heartwarming it was to see him reunited with his family, and someone else simply commenting, “Number one❤️.”