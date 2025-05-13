Tuesday, May 13, 2025
28.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Instagram.com
Sports
2 min.Read

Jannik Sinner enjoys awaited comeback with a hard-fought victory at the Italian Open

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
- Advertisement -

Jannik Sinner expressed his excitement and relief at being back on the court after his doping ban. He made an impressive comeback by defeating Argentina’s Mariano Navone with a final scoreline of 6-3, 6-4 in his first match since the suspension.

Having won 22 matches in a row, this win was added to Sinner’s winning streak, which was only paused by a three-month suspension. The match marked Sinner’s first victory since he successfully defended his Australian Open title in Melbourne back in January. The athlete only proved his resilience as he made his remarkable return, and his strong performance at the Italian Open marked a significant moment in his return to tennis. 

With his victory, Sinner said: “It has been amazing to go again on court after such a long time, having great support also in the last days.” 

He added, “From the first day I came here, it has been amazing. I was waiting for this moment for quite a long time… The whole match, even when it seems quite comfortable, it’s a rollercoaster, no? Inside we feel that, especially [at] the beginning of the match having, again, the nerves of serving for the first time, trying to move in the best possible way you can.”

- Advertisement -

Warm welcome from the Italian home crowd

The Italian tennis star shared that the reaction from the home crowd was the best he had ever experienced. Moreover, his parents were among the 10,500 fans who gave him a warm welcome. The crowd was filled with loud cheers and excitement, and yet Sinner remained composed, walking onto the court hand-in-hand with a child mascot, showing little emotion as he took in the incredible support from the crowd.

Sinner also wrote “Che bello” (How beautiful) on the camera lens after his win. This was his way of expressing his joy and appreciation to everyone who supported him. Moreover, chants of “Ole” echoed through the stadium as he did this, adding to the fun atmosphere and highlighting the home crowd’s support for him.

Sinner also signed numerous autographs as he practised with top-10 players like Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud. His comeback has been met with overwhelming warmth and excitement, especially among Italian fans, who feel his three-month suspension was too harsh.

In a social media post, Sinner shared a picture with the caption “How beautiful ❤️❤️ Thanks for yesterday 🇮🇹 (translated)” 

- Advertisement -

Netizens expressed their joy and support in the comments, with one person saying, “Welcome back, Jannik🧡🦊🥕,” another noting how heartwarming it was to see him reunited with his family, and someone else simply commenting, “Number one❤️.”

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

BDx secures financing for its hyperscale data centre expansion in Hong Kong

0
SINGAPORE: BDx Data Centers has secured financing for its...

Singaporean asks why he still feels ‘empty’ despite having a well-paying job with decent working conditions

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man shared on social media that...

Can Sheng Siong’s share price keep climbing after hitting an all-time high?

0
SINGAPORE: The share price of Singapore’s supermarket chain Sheng...

Singaporean man wants to quit without next job lined up, but others tell him he has options

0
SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man in Singapore recently took to...

Singapore Politics

WP MP-elect Fadli Fawzi pays tribute to Faisal Manap, holds first MPS at Kaki Bukit

0
SINGAPORE: Fadli Fawzi, who is part of The Workers’...

Harpreet Singh: WP team in Punggol is just getting started

0
SINGAPORE: Harpreet Singh Nehal, who had been part of...

Singaporeans weigh in with wish list for next Cabinet, the next Minister for Defence has big shoes to fill

0
SINGAPORE: We are all guessing on the upcoming Cabinet...

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

© The Independent Singapore