KOREA: According to Soompi, Go Ara and Jang Ryul, the lead actors of the upcoming drama The Scandal of Chunhwa, recently teamed up with Cosmopolitan Korea for a Valentine’s Day-themed pictorial and interview, showcasing their undeniable chemistry.

During the interview, Go Ara shared insights into the drama, describing it as a story that profoundly captures “life.”

Diverse love stories

She explained that her character, Princess Hwa Ri, faces numerous challenges throughout the ten episodes, leading to many emotional moments. She also highlighted the drama’s romantic aspects, calling it a “rainbow” filled with diverse love stories among various characters.

Jang Ryul described his character, Choi Hwan, as complex and layered, comparing him to an onion. While initially perceived as a wealthy playboy, he revealed that there’s much more to Choi Hwan than meets the eye, making him an intriguing role to portray.

Wide range of emotions

Go Ara also reflected on her character’s journey, explaining that Princess Hwa Ri starts as an immature girl but undergoes significant growth, allowing her to explore a wide range of emotions in her performance.

When discussing what they admire about each other, Jang Ryul expressed his appreciation for Go Ara’s ability to convey emotions instantly, something he hopes to learn as he tends to be more reserved. Meanwhile, Go Ara praised Jang Ryul’s thoughtfulness and the kind treatment he gave his co-stars and staff.

The full interview and pictorial are in Cosmopolitan Korea’s Feb issue. The Scandal of Chunhwa will premiere on Feb 6.

Depth and complexity

Jang Ryul’s performances have often been praised for his ability to portray characters with depth and complexity. He has shown various acting skills, taking on roles in various genres, from thriller to romance.

Go Ara is a popular South Korean actress and model known for her expressive eyes and versatile acting skills.