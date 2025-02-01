Entertainment

Jang Ryul and Go Ara discuss their roles in “The Scandal of Chunhwa” 

ByLydia Koh

February 1, 2025

KOREA: According to Soompi, Go Ara and Jang Ryul, the lead actors of the upcoming drama The Scandal of Chunhwa, recently teamed up with Cosmopolitan Korea for a Valentine’s Day-themed pictorial and interview, showcasing their undeniable chemistry.

During the interview, Go Ara shared insights into the drama, describing it as a story that profoundly captures “life.”

Photo: Instagram/Cosmopolitan Korea

Diverse love stories

She explained that her character, Princess Hwa Ri, faces numerous challenges throughout the ten episodes, leading to many emotional moments. She also highlighted the drama’s romantic aspects, calling it a “rainbow” filled with diverse love stories among various characters.

Jang Ryul described his character, Choi Hwan, as complex and layered, comparing him to an onion. While initially perceived as a wealthy playboy, he revealed that there’s much more to Choi Hwan than meets the eye, making him an intriguing role to portray.

Wide range of emotions

Go Ara also reflected on her character’s journey, explaining that Princess Hwa Ri starts as an immature girl but undergoes significant growth, allowing her to explore a wide range of emotions in her performance.

See also  Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin’s March 31 wedding: What we know so far

When discussing what they admire about each other, Jang Ryul expressed his appreciation for Go Ara’s ability to convey emotions instantly, something he hopes to learn as he tends to be more reserved. Meanwhile, Go Ara praised Jang Ryul’s thoughtfulness and the kind treatment he gave his co-stars and staff.

The full interview and pictorial are in Cosmopolitan Korea’s Feb issue. The Scandal of Chunhwa will premiere on Feb 6.

Depth and complexity

Jang Ryul’s performances have often been praised for his ability to portray characters with depth and complexity. He has shown various acting skills, taking on roles in various genres, from thriller to romance.

Go Ara is a popular South Korean actress and model known for her expressive eyes and versatile acting skills.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Seo Kang Jun, Jin Ki Joo, and Kim Shin Rok’s dramatic character posters for the new MBC drama, ‘Undercover High School’, unveiled

January 30, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Watch: The teaser for the new drama ‘My Dearest Nemesis’ reveals Choi Hyun Wook’s double life to Mun Ka Young

January 27, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Teaser for Friendly Rivalry: Hyeri’s strong obsession with Jung Soo Bin raises questions about her genuine motivations

January 25, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

Sports

Wimbledon is Novak Djokovic’s best chance to win his 25th Grand Slam

February 1, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Asia

Is Cambodia rethinking its ties with China?

February 1, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Sports

Emma Raducanu to compete in her first qualifying event since 2021 US Open victory

February 1, 2025 Aiah Bathan
SG Politics

Over 8 in 10 surveyed say they’re uninterested in PAP-PSP squabble over volunteers

February 1, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.