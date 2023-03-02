Jamus Lim joins panel of experts in economics at Private Markets Forum APAC

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday (March 1) that he had recently been part of a panel discussion on economics, having been invited to join experts in the field from NUS, Oxford, and other prestigious institutions.

“Recently, I was humbled to join an exceedingly distinguished panel of experts smarter and wiser than myself,” Assoc Prof Lim wrote in his post, observing that “The panel’s views were wide-ranging, from thoughts about the persistence of inflation (and the likely long-run path for prices and rates), transformations in international trade (the emerging narrative on regionalization vs globalization, supply chain dependency vs diversification, and shifts from efficiency toward security considerations in outsourcing decisions), and China’s recovery path (and it’s ability to uplift growth in the rest of the world).”

The Sengkang GRC MP, who is an Associate Professor of Economics at ESSEC Business School, earned his PhD in international economics from the University of California at Santa Cruz in 2006, and also has a Master of Arts degree in politics from the same university, as well as a Master of Liberal Arts degree in history from Harvard University, which he obtained in 2018, two years before joining politics in Singapore.

The schedule for Private Markets Forum APAC shows that he was part of the first-panel discussion on the first day of the forum, Feb 20, on the theme “Private Markets Investing in a Volatile Global Environment: Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Considerations.”

“The Private Markets Forum | APAC brings together the region’s leading family offices and institutional LP’s for two days of informative sessions and high-level networking,” the forum’s agenda page reads.

Other panellists were Steve Okun, CEO, APAC Advisors, Senior Advisor, McLarty Associates, Southeast Asia Senior Advisor, GPCA, and Chair, AmChams Asia Pacific; Bert Hofman, Director, East Asian Institute, Professor in Practice, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore; and Sung Eun Jung, Lead Economist, Oxford Economics.

The forum’s agenda also shows that the panel discussed the following: What impact is the current geopolitical and economic environment having on private markets? How can we integrate political risk management into our investment decisions and practices? Which strategies under the private markets umbrella look well-positioned to provide an effective hedge against inflation? Predictions for the future. Where will we be in 5 years’ time? /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg