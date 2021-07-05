Jamus Lim calls Anchorvale cluster ‘harrowing,’ says he’s happy and relieved it’s closed after 4 weeks

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Dr Jamus Lim took to Facebook on Sunday (July 4) to say he’s happy and relieved that the Covid cluster at Anchorvale has been closed after four weeks.

An infection had been discovered at a coffee shop at Block 308 Anchorvale Road at the end of May, to which several community cases had been linked, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on May 31.

The coffee shop was then closed for deep cleaning and did not reopen till mid-June.

In the meantime, the Sengkang GRC Members of Parliament proposed new measures to ensure health and safety, even as the cleaning contractor at Anchorvale was replaced.

Dr Lim encouraged everyone who had visited the coffee shop between May 13 and 30 to get tested free of charge.

But on July 4, he posted a screenshot from The Straits Times which said that no new infections had been linked to the coffee shop for 28 days.

Dr Lim (Workers’ Party—Sengkang GRC) wrote that the experience had been “harrowing,” and recounted how the Town Council sprang into action at once, after finding out about the cluster.

“It was a harrowing period for all of us who live, work, or play in Anchorvale.

The town council immediately flagged the various blocks in the 308 precinct for a rigorous disinfection protocol, including the heightened application of antimicrobial coating on high-touch points there.”

They also kept an eye on groups that gathered in the area, he added, as well as endeavored to keep a high standard of overall cleanliness, which he admitted was challenging because of the new cleaning contractor.

“We also monitored and reported large group gatherings, worked to educate potentially exposed residents on testing options, and sought to maintain the high standards for hygiene and cleanliness overall (although that last effort was, admittedly, complicated by the transition of our cleaning contractor),” added Dr Lim.

And now that the cluster has been declared closed, he assured the public that their efforts to keep these standards would continue, acknowledging that

“We will certainly continue to work hard at keeping our residents safe and healthy, even as the nation gradually evolves toward managing COVID-19 as an endemic feature in our lives. #TeamSengkang #SengkangGRC“

Many residents left comments on Dr Lim’s post thanking him for the efforts made.

/TISG

