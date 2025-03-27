SINGAPORE: Acclaimed UK singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist James Blake will be performing his very first headline show in Singapore. Known for his genre-defying sound and powerful live performances, the musician is set to bring a memorable night to local fans.

Concert Details:

📍 The Star Theatre, Singapore

📅 Tuesday, 22 July 2025

🕗 8:00 PM

Blake made his mark with his 2011 self-titled debut album, praised by Pitchfork with a 9.0 rating and featured in its “Top 100 Albums of the Decade So Far (2010–2014).” His 2013 album Overgrown brought together icons like Brian Eno and RZA, won the Mercury Prize, and earned a Grammy nomination for “Best New Artist.”

He continued to evolve with The Colour In Anything (2016) and hit new highs with Assume Form (2019), which was nominated for “Best Alternative Album” at the Grammys. His 2021 release, Friends That Break Your Heart, debuted at #4 in the UK, while his latest project, Playing Robots Into Heaven (2023), sees him return to his electronic roots.

Beyond his solo success, Blake has contributed to groundbreaking albums like Frank Ocean’s Blonde, Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., Beyoncé’s Lemonade, and JAY-Z’s 4:44. He recently appeared on SNL with Timothée Chalamet, performing a deep-cut tribute to Bob Dylan. With a seventh studio album on the way, his Singapore debut comes at an exciting time in his career.

Presale:

🗓 Tuesday 1 April, 11 AM – Friday 4 April, 10 AM

📝 Sign up for Now/Live’s mailing list by 31 March, 11 PM to receive the presale code (sent at 8 AM on 1 April).

🔗 Sign up here

General Sales:

🗓 Friday 4 April, 11 AM

🎟 Available via SISTIC or the SISTIC app

📞 Tel: +65 6348 5555