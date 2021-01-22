Jacqueline Wong free to leave TVB without paying penalty for eight-year bond

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Hong Kong broadcasting company TVB has allowed Jacqueline Wong to leave the station from her eight-year bond without penalising her.

Hong Kong’s Ming Pao quoted the company’s executive Virginia Lok as saying that the 32-year-old actress would not be penalised as she did not quit TVB to join another rival company. Lok said that she believes Wong has her own plans for her future.

Based on a report by Malay Mail on January 20, Lok added that Wong did not express the intention to return to the screen when they met. According to Lok, Wong is happy that there are friends who care about her.

Lok was asked if TVB would arrange roles for Wong if she decides to stay on. Lok responded that if Wong returns, will people accept her?

“If they cannot accept her, there are no reasons for her to return and let her become a topic of conversations.”

Lok said that things have started to return to normal after two years following the kissing controversy between Wong and Andy Hui.

“Even our Best Actor winner (Kenneth Ma — Wong’s former beau) has found his other half, this is something to be happy.”

In April 2019, after her affair with actor and singer Hui was exposed, Wong fled to the United States. A video showing the pair kissing and cuddling in a backseat of a cab went viral. Hui then hosted a press conference where he broke down in tears and apologised for his actions.

His singer-actress wife Sammi Cheng later posted a statement on her Instagram saying she forgave him and that it was “an important lesson” in their marriage.

Born on January 1989, Jacqueline Wong Sum-wing is an American-born Hong Kong Canadian actress and television host managed by Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB). She won the Miss Hong Kong 2012 first runner-up title and placed in the top 12 talents at Miss World 2013. /TISG